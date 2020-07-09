Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leak reveals killer iPad Pro rival — here's what you get

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus specs have leaked, including a 12.4-inch AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. The iPad Pro is 4G only.

Samsung's tablet will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, promising speeds in excess of 3 GHz along with better graphics performance.

The Tab S7 is expected to pack a huge 10,900 mAh battery and support fast 45-watt charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus are expected to launch August 5 at Samsung’s big Unpacked 2020 event. And a new leak has revealed the specs of the larger Tab S7 Plus, including 5G connectivity.

According to SamMobile, which reported on the specs, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will feature a 12.4-inch AMOED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. That comes out to about 266 ppi. The iPad Pro, which has a larger 12.9-inch panel, has a ppi of 264.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will also support 5G connectivity of the sub-6GHz variety. So you should expect pretty good speeds and fairly long range on AT&T and T-Mobile/Sprint. But the lack of mmWave support means that the Tab S7 Plus won’t be able to tap into Verizon’s 5G network.

Samsung’s big tablet will be powered by Qualcomm’s just-announced Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, with speeds exceeding 3 GHz and 10% faster graphics might than the regular Snapdragon 865. SamMobile says this chip will be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: Huge battery plus 45W charging

How long will the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus last on a charge? We’re expecting good things if the 10,090 mAh battery in this specs leak winds up being true. The iPad Pro 12.9 reportedly has a 10,877 mAh battery, and lasted more than 10 hours on our custom web surfing test.

SamMobile claims that the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus won't offer fast charging, but a new report from GSM Arena says that 45W charging support is confirmed for the tablet. This is based on a listing in the Danish certification database.

While the iPad Pro features Face ID for logging in, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus should feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Rounding out the features are dual rear cameras of 12MP and 5MP and a front 8MP shooter.

Last but not least is the S Pen, which will have Bluetooth built in so it can be used as a remote control. Given the invite for the Unpacked 2020 event that highlights the S Pen, we expect other new S Pen features as well. For example, we’ve learned that the Galaxy Note 20 will have the ability to leverage the S Pen as a virtual laser pointer.

Overall, the specs for the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus look promising, but we’ll have to see how the tablet looks once everything is confirmed August 5. In the meantime, check out our Galaxy Tab S7 hub for all the latest news and leaks.