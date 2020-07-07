Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event set for August 5 — what to expect at Unpacked 2020

We won't have to wait much longer to see what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy Note 20. The electronics giant has scheduled its next big product event for August 5, where it's all but certain we'll learn about the new phablet alongside other Samsung phones.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. It will stream on Samsung's website.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed that the Galaxy Note 20 is headlining the August 5 event — all that it said when announcing the August 5 get-together was that it would "explore our latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life." But with leaks about the upcoming phablet coming fast and furious, it's not too big a leap of logic to conclude that the Note 20 will be the star of the show.

Recent Galaxy Note launches have taken place in August as well, further suggesting that the August 5 show will focus on the new phablet.

Based on the latest Galaxy Note 20 rumors, we're expecting Samsung's new phablet to come in two versions — a 6.4-inch standard Note 20 and a 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra. The two phablets will likely adopt the camera setup Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S20, and we'd bet that both phones will work with 5G networks.

Samsung watchers expect to see more than just the Galaxy Note 20 at Samsung's next Unpacked event. The event could also introduce us to a follow up to the Galaxy Fold, which Samsung is rumored to be calling the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Samsung's other foldable — the Galaxy Z Flip — could appear as a 5G-capable version.

In addition to the phones, there are rumors of new Samsung tablets — the Galaxy Tab S7 — and potentially the Galaxy Watch 3, though it's possible that smartwatch could debut in advance of Samsung's August 5 event.

Samsung may take the wraps off new products on August 5, but it might be a little while before we actually get our hands on the new devices. Typically, there's a gap of a couple of weeks between the Unpacked event and the products unveiled there arriving in stores. Most rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 20 will ship on August 21, with the foldable phones following in September.

Since the coronavirus pandemic continues, the August 5 Samsung Unpacked event will be an online only affair. Samsung's Galaxy S20 launch in San Francisco this past February was one of the last big tech events to have a live audience.