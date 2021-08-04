Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price, release date, specs and more

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Android tablet is finally arriving in the U.S., and with an asking price of just over $500 for the Wi-Fi model it has the potential to be one of the best Android tablets on the market.

While it may likely not compete with the more expensive iPad Air or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers decent specs and a big 12.4-inch screen at a good price. Plus, it ships with an S Pen stylus included (Apple still charges $99 or more for an Apple Pencil), and the stylus is designed to magnetically attach to the side for easy carrying.

This could be a tablet you can carry all day without worrying about a charger, too. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review we praised the Android tablet's remarkable 13-hour battery life, which was hours longer than the iPad Pro or iPad Air. The S7 achieved that on a 8,000 mAh battery, so the new S7 FE's 10,090 mAh battery gives us hope it can last even longer on a single charge.

Samsung brought the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to the United Kingdom first, where the 5G version has been on sale for months (in black, silver, green, or pink) at a starting price of £589.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It took a bit longer for Samsung to start selling the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the U.S., where the Mystic Black version arrives on Thursday, August 5 for a starting price of $699. Pre-orders began the day before, Wednesday, August 4. It's available for purchase directly from Samsung, AT&T, and Verizon, and it should come to T-Mobile and select retailers in the near future.

The Wi-Fi version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will go on sale in the U.S. in September, at a cheaper asking price of $529. It's yet unclear what color options, if any, the U.S. will get beyond black.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specs

Galaxy Tab S7 FE Galaxy Tab S7 Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Display 12.4-inch, 2560 x 1600 TFT panel 11-inch 2560 x 1600-pixel TFT panel (up to 120Hz) 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752-pixel Super AMOLED panel (up to 120Hz) Processor Snapdragon 750G (5G model), Qualcomm SM7325 (Wi-Fi model) Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Storage 64GB (expandable) 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Memory 4GB 6GB/8GB 6GB/8GB Cameras Rear: 8 MP Front: 5 MP Rear: 13MP & 5MP (Ultra Wide). Front 8MP Rear: 13MP & 5MP (Ultra Wide). Front 8MP Connectivity 5G (optional, 5G model), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5G (optional), LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 5G (optional), LTE (optional), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 10,090 mAh 8,000 mAh 10,090 mAh Size 11.2 x 7.2 x 0.25 10 x 6.5 x 0.2 inches 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.2 inches Weight 1.3 pounds 1.1 pounds 1.3 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE outlook

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE (the FE reportedly stands for "Fan Edition") is shaping up to be a decent competitor against some of the best tablets you can buy right now, thanks to its big screen, packed-in stylus, and the competitive price of the Wi-Fi model. And if you need a tablet for work and play while you're on the road, the 5G version looks to be a decent investment too — plus it comes with a more powerful processor.

Samsung's Android tablets have impressed us with their efficiency and ease of use, and if you already own Samsung Galaxy devices — like one of the best Samsung phones — they have the added value of being able to communicate and share data in unique ways.

Plus, Samsung tablets are often a great choice if you're in the market for an Android tablet with full access to the Google Play Store — something Amazon's Kindle Fire tablets still can't match. Of course, we'll have to wait until we've tested one of the new Tab S7 FEs to know for sure how well it works.