Samsung Galaxy S23 FE renders show off major redesign

The elusive Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has now been thoroughly demystified thanks to detailed, 360-degree leaked-based renders, made by OnLeaks and published by SmartPrix.

Unsurprisingly, these renders show a very similar design to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. However the S23 FE is thought to have a 6.4-inch display and approximate dimensions of 158 x 76.3 x 8.2mm. At this size, the phone would sit between the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus in terms of size. That display appears to have no curve either, like the S23 and S23 Plus but unlike the curved-edged Galaxy S23 Ultra.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

On the back of the rendered S23 FE, we spot a trio of rear cameras, hopefully including a 50MP main camera just like the S23 and S23 Plus. We'd expect the other two cameras to be ultrawide and telephoto cameras as found on other Galaxy S and S FE phones.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

On the inside, the Galaxy S23 FE could use a slightly outdated chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a chip that launched midway through last year, or one of Samsung's own Exynos 2200 chips. Either of these would no doubt provide plenty of power and strong and efficient performance, but wouldn't be comparable to the best Android phones on sale today, many of which use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon.

Whichever chip Samsung users, there could be either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage joining it. Meanwhile for power, the rumors are that the S23 FE will use a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung needs to be smart with pricing

The last Galaxy S FE phone we got was 2022's Galaxy S21 FE, which was a good phone but arrived too close to the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, and with an unfortunately high price. Samsung will need to set the cost of the Galaxy S3 FE carefully if it wants a chance of taking on other cheaper flagship phones like the Google Pixel 7, OnePlus 11 or Samsung's own Galaxy S22, now discounted since the arrival of the S23 series. Otherwise, we may end up concluding that, like the Galaxy S22 FE, it shouldn't have existed, and that you're better off with Samsung's cheaper Galaxy A54 instead.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

There's an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event slated for late July, which is thought to be mainly focused on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, with other devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 also thought to be making an appearance, it feels like there would be room for the Galaxy S23 FE there too. However, both the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE got their own, smaller launch events outside of the main Galaxy Unpacked shows that year, plus there are rumors of the S23 FE getting an early launch too. Perhaps we'll see the Galaxy S23 FE in the first week or two of July instead, acting as a herald for the arrival of Samsung's new foldables.