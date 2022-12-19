OnePlus 11: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus 11 rumors are starting to heat up, and may simply be called OnePlus 11. Regardless, we're excited for what could be one of the best phones of 2023.

The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T proved to be excellent when we reviewed them a few months back. But the competition has evolved since then, so we're ready to see what OnePlus will do to upgrade its flagship model. So far, that's looking like a new design, and a new, more powerful chipset.

We're rounding up all the OnePlus 11 rumors so far around release date, price, specs and more. And we have our own wishlist of what we'd like to see.

OnePlus 11 name: Will there be a OnePlus 11 Pro?

A rumor from leaker Max Jambor on Twitter (opens in new tab) says that the OnePlus 11 may simply be called the OnePlus 11. This may be an effort on OnePlus' part to streamline its lineup.

Also, as of the official announcement of the OnePlus 11's launch on February 7th, there's been no mention of a Pro model, and only a single phone appearing in the promo images. Perhaps this is truly the end of the dual-flagship model that OnePlus has been using since 2019's OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

We'll be seeing the OnePlus 11 on February 7th at an event in New Delhi according to OnePlus, so we've not got long to wait. Keep in mind though that there was a gap of several months between the OnePlus 10 Pro's Chinese release and the global release. We may see this happen again, meaning the OnePlus 11 won't be on offer for U.S. or U.K. customers until later in Spring 2023.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

As for pricing, we should expect a base cost of $899 or so, since was the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro at launch. The OnePlus 10T retailed for $649/£629, but lacks several of the Pro's features in return.

Even at $899, OnePlus would still undercut equivalently luxurious and fully-featured phones like the Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro. Its main rival will be the Pixel 7 Pro, which sells for $899 but can easily hold its own against Samsung and Apple's best.

OnePlus 11: Design and display

While we've seen part of the OnePlus 11 thanks to leaked renders and official OnePlus imagery, most notably its circular camera block in the top left corner of the phone, there's still much we don't know about the phone's full design.

According to a leak from tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 11 will have a metal frame and a ceramic body (opens in new tab). But another leaker Max Jambor (opens in new tab) says that this isn't happening. We'll have to wait and see, but we're hoping for metal and ceramic since it would give the phone a very luxurious feel that few phones on the market could match.

On the front, we'd imagine the OnePlus 11 will look a lot like the OnePlus 10 Pro with curved display edges and a left-corner punch-hole camera. The OnePlus 10T had a flat display with a centered punch-hole, which seems to have been a T-series change only, going by the unofficial renders based on leaks from OnLeaks, published by SmartPrix.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

As we can see in the renders, the big change here from the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T is the camera bump. The squared-off block has now turned circular, with two lines extending off of the main round body to join the side rail. It's yet another new design for OnePlus, but it looks good at least.

OnePlus recently confirmed that its trademark alert slider will be returning for the 11. While the OnePlus 10T was the first flagship OnePlus without the slider, OnePlus' statements from the time seemed to imply this wouldn't be a permanent decision going forward, which has turned out to indeed be the case.

The OnePlus 10T. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As for the screen, we will likely see another 6.7-inch LTPO display with QHD resolution on the 11, just like OnePlus has used on the last few generations of flagship phone. That should again put it in a good position to be one of the most fully featured screens on a smartphone available, alongside the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Recently leaked specs for the OnePlus 11 have potentially confirmed that the new phone will keep the QHD 6.7-inch screen.

Overall, according to leaker Assen on Weibo, the OnePlus 11 will be much more impressive than the OnePlus 10 Pro because it'll share a lot with the upcoming Oppo Find X6 Pro Plus. (What a mouthful.) The Oppo Find X series is the sister series to OnePlus' main numbered phones, and it's produced some great devices, like the Oppo Find X5 Pro. We don't know what a Pro Plus variant would entail over just a Pro model, but it sounds quite intriguing at least.

OnePlus 11: Cameras

As a Pro-designated model, we had expected OnePlus to bring back its Hasselblad-tuned cameras for the 11, which has turned out to be the case. OnePlus and stablemate Oppo are still signed up for a few more years of partnership with the Swedish camera maker, and while there was no Hasselblad camera on the OnePlus 10T, this was only because OnePlus apparently didn't consider this a photography-focused phone. So expect to see the Hasselblad logo and hear a lot of talk about natural coloring when the 11 arrives.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

In hardware terms, we are expecting triple rear cameras, with 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 10MP 3.3x optical telephoto cameras, plus a 32MP selfie camera on the front. We can see three lenses on the OnLeaks/SmartPrix renders too, which makes this feel even more likely.

Unfortunately, it seems that the cameras may not meet our expectations. Recently leaked specs hint at a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP telephoto with a 2x zoom with a 16MP selfie camera. This change could impact the camera's overall performance — especially the reduced zoom capabilities.

This was further backed up by an apparently leaked photo of the rear cameras of the OnePlus 11, which show a trio of cameras and a flash. Unfortunately, it suggests that OnePlus won't be equipping the OnePlus 11 with a periscope telephoto camera (since none of the lenses have the telltale square shape that indicates a periscope lens), meaning it won't likely have boosted zooming capabilities over its predecessor, and potentially worse abilities if there's no zoom lens at all.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Like with the OnePlus 10 Pro, we see no sign of a miscellaneous fourth rear sensor, which is good since those didn't impress us much on older OnePlus handsets. The OnePlus 8 Pro had a photochrome mode camera that could take photos with a strange (sometimes X-ray) filter applied, while the OnePlus 9 Pro offered a dedicated monochrome camera for black-and-white shots.

OnePlus 11: Performance

As a flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 won't be lacking in power, whatever chip it ends up with. And that chip, according to leaker Digital Chat Station will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the follow-up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 Plus Gen 1 that we've seen in various Android flagship phones in 2022. Subsequent leaks have supported this.

Leaked specs have hinted at a 16GB model for the OnePlus 11, and other report has backed that up. Plus, the OnePlus 11 could get UFS 4.0 storage (opens in new tab) according to tipster Digital Chat Station.

While UFS 3.1 has read and writes speeds of up to 2,100MB/s and 1,200MB/s, UFS 4.0 ups this to 4,200MB/s and 2,800MB/s respectively. Per lane speeds can also hit 23.2Gbps, doubling that achieved by its predecessor. You can also expect a 46% improvement in efficiency, meaning battery life should improve.

OnePlus 11: Battery and charging

OnePlus always prioritizes charging speed on its phones, and so it feels like a given that the OnePlus 11 will come with an absurdly powerful charging brick in the box. The only question is how powerful.

The OnePlus 10 Pro came with an 80W charger, or a 65W one in the U.S, while the OnePlus 10T shipped with a 150W charger. Despite these historical trends, the OnePlus 11 looks set to change things up again. The most recent leaked specs suggest a 100W fast charger, which would represent a step up for the OnePlus flagship model.

The OnePlus 10 Pro. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Battery life on the OnePlus 10 Pro was excellent, with it lasting 11 hours and 52 minutes at 120Hz on the Tom's Guide custom battery test. The 10T, with its slightly smaller battery and less advanced display, managed 10 hours and 59 minutes, which is still a good score but not class-leading. Hopefully the OnePlus 11 follows in the 10 Pro's footsteps, but either way we should be getting one of the best Android flagship phones for battery longevity.

OnePlus 11: Outlook

There are still a lot of gaps in the rumors and news for the OnePlus 11 so far. However, what we've heard so far points to another excellent device from the company.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

While we're a bit thrown by the apparent lack of dedicated Pro handset, and alleged changes like the lack of telephoto camera, the OnePlus 11 can still be an impressive device if it uses the large, smooth and detailed display, rapid charging, large battery and powerful chipset. We can't wait for February to roll around, and to try out this phone for ourselves.