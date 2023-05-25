The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is coming, but the Galaxy S23 FE could arrive first

While Samsung didn’t release a Galaxy S22 FE last year, there are rumors the FE brand could reappear in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. We don’t know a huge amount about the phone, but the latest rumor is it could be arriving very soon. Before the next wave of Samsung foldables, in fact.

According to Twitter leaker @Tech_Reve , Samsung will be pulling the Galaxy S23 FE launch forwards in certain regions to try and combat “sluggish sales” of the S23 series.

While they didn’t mention when the phone might arrive, rumors regarding the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 could clue us in.

Due to the sluggish sales of the S series, there are predictions that Samsung Electronics will release the 'Galaxy S23 FE' in certain regions before the launch of the new foldable phone. In this case, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be released around July or August. https://t.co/pxlXiNybq5May 24, 2023 See more

Samsung typically launches its second flagship of the year towards the end of summer — in mid-late August. Originally that window was reserved for the Galaxy Note range, and has since been co-opted by new foldables in the wake of the Note’s demise.

Recent rumors claim Samsung could be bringing that launch forward to the last week of July, in what is said to be an attempt to better compete with the Google Pixel Fold. If that’s the case, and the S23 FE is supposed to arrive before that, we could be looking at a launch and release any time within the next two months.

If this rumor proves to be true (and it might not be) I’d wager Samsung decides to launch the Galaxy S23 FE sooner rather than later. All to give it some breathing room before the launch of the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. But we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out.

The Galaxy S23 FE is still something of a mystery to us, if it ever arrives. It’ll likely sit somewhere between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54. We would guess the phone would start around $599, and offer a bunch of premium features you wouldn’t see on the A54.

Features like a 120Hz display, higher resolution cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and so on. But given how good the Galaxy A54 proved itself to be, we have been wondering whether there’s room for both phones in Samsung’s line-up. So it’s going to be very interesting to see how this all plays out — if the S23 FE even arrives at all.

In the meantime be sure to keep tabs on our Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hub for all the latest news and rumors. Or, if you'd prefer to wait for the upcoming foldables, our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hubs feature everything we know so far.