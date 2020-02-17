Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design stuns in new leak

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should be one of the most powerful phones of the year and will fight Apple's iPhone 12 to be one of the best phones of the year. And now we have a first look at the possible design for all three Note 20 models.

That’s right, I said three Galaxy Note 20 phones. The site Windows United has released exclusive renders for the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

As you might expect, each of the designs houses a slot for the S Pen, which is a key differentiating feature between the Galaxy S lineup and the Galaxy Note. Each Galaxy Note 20 design has an Infinity-O display up front with a minimal notch, and the overall body design is a bit more squared off than the Samsung Galaxy S20.

(Image credit: Windows United)

The most interesting tidbit is that Windows United expects the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to have an even bigger display than the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 6.9 inches. This would be the first 7-inch or larger handset that's not a foldable phone.

These renders also envision Samsung mixing up the color palette this time around. While the Galaxy S20 series comes in gray, baby blue, pink and black, the Galaxy Note 20 in this case would come in gray and black.

(Image credit: Windows United)

The Note 20 Plus line would have the most color options with black, gray, dark blue and red. And the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would come in just black and gray.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would also likely include the same advanced 108MP camera as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, including its powerful 100x Space Zoom.

(Image credit: Windows United)

Across the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, the Snapdragon 865 processor would likely power the U.S versions of the phone, while Samsung’s own Exynos 990 CPU would power the Europen models.

The leak also says to expect 8GB to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of memory. (We would expect at least 12GB given the specs on the Galaxy S20.) And 5G would come standard across the board.

Be sure to check out our Galaxy Note 20 news hub to get all the latest rumors and leaks.