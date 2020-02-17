Samsung Galaxy Note 20 news, leaks, release date, price and specs

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip are here, it’s time to look ahead to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Like Samsung’s Galaxy S series before it, the next Galaxy Note phablet could be a major step up from last year’s models, with some key display and camera improvements that could make one of the best big phones even better. And based on recent rumors we’ve heard, you won’t have to wait very long for the Note 20 to arrive.

Here’s everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 so far, including the Note 20 potential release date, price, specs and features.

According to reputable Twitter leakster Max Weinbach, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could launch as soon as July 2020 alongside the rumored Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. This lines up with Samsung’s typical release schedule for its Note devices, which normally launch by August of every year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: codename Champ. Will likely use Ultra Thin Glass. Could be the first phone with under display camera. 7.7" Infinity Flex Display. Likely launching around July. Should be around the same time as the Note20.February 17, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price

Based on Samsung’s historical pricing, we don’t expect the Samsung Note 20 to come cheap. The Galaxy Note 10 currently starts at $949, with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus going for $1,099 and the Note 10 Plus 5G costing $1,299.

Samsung’s just-launched Galaxy S20 follows a similar pricing structure, with the Galaxy S20 starting at $999, the Galaxy S20 Plus at $1,199 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra at $1,399. Long story short? Don’t expect to pay less than $1,000 for the Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 design

(Image credit: Windows United)

The Galaxy Note 20 could very well come in three models, similar to the Galaxy S20 lineup. This is according to Windows United, a site that has created a series of Galaxy Note 20 renders. They show the possible design for the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus and Galaxy Note 20 Plus Ultra.

The design looks similar to the S20 but there is room for an S Pen holster for Samsung's stylus. Each design features Samsung's Infinity-O display, but Windows United says that Samsung could go even bigger with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, surpassing 7 inches for the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs

(Image credit: Future)

Details on the Galaxy Note 20 specs sheet are currently thin, but the rumors we’ve heard so far point to some significant improvements. According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Note 20 will feature a more “fine-tuned” version of the 120Hz refresh rate displays we saw debut on the Galaxy S20 series.

The Galaxy Note20 will use a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology.February 4, 2020

We’re not exactly sure what that fine-tuning means, but it’s worth pointing out that the Galaxy S20 can’t use 120Hz at full resolution. If Samsung is able to fix this for the Note 20 series and allow you to enjoy both maximum smoothness and fidelity, it could be the ultimate phone for big-screen gaming and productivity.

A leaked CAD schematic discovered in January could be a hint at the Galaxy Note 20’s final design. According to the image in question, the Note 20 will likely have all of the Note’s usual ports -- including a slot for Samsung’s signature S-Pen, but also seems to have an extra large camera module.

That could be a hint that the Note 20 is adopting the Galaxy S20 series’ camera setup, with a triple-lens setup for the base Note 20 and perhaps the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s quad-lens setup (complete with a 108MP lens) for the Note 20 plus. The Note series typically gets the Galaxy S’ cameras with slight improvements, so this upgrade seems likely.

What we want from the Galaxy Note 20

(Image credit: Future)

While we don’t know a ton about the Galaxy Note 20 just yet, here are a few features that could make Samsung’s next phablet the big phone to beat.

5G across the board: Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series is its first to support 5G connectivity out of the gate for every model, and we’d like to see the Note series follow suit.

Improved DeX mode: The Note 10’s DeX mode allows you to use your phone’s apps and files on your PC’s big screen, but it could use some improvements. We found DeX mode to be laggy on Samsung’s most recent phablet, and there are some limitations around the ways you can transfer files between your computer and phone. If Samsung can make DeX mode smoother and more robust, the Note 20 could be a true productivity powerhouse.

Better battery life: The Note 20 lasted around 9 hours and 25 minutes on our battery test, which consists of endless surfing on LTE. That’s not bad, but behind the iPhone 11 Pro Max (11:44), Galaxy S10 Plus (12:35) and Huawei P30 Pro (12:53). A longer-lasting Note 20 could make Samsung’s biggest phone even more ideal for those looking to get work done on the go, and could make it a compelling rival to Apple’s biggest iPhone 12 option later this year.