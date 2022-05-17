Rumored Apple Watch 8 redesign revealed in new renders

The Apple Watch 8 could get the redesign some expected to see last year when the Apple Watch 7 came out. That would mean a flat-edged Apple Watch might be revealed this fell, according to a tech news tipster.

In a Tuesday (May 17) episode of Front Page Tech, leaker Jon Prosser resurfaced Apple Watch redesign rumors with new renders. While the device you'll see in our Apple Watch 7 review doesn't have flat edges, Prosser said the next-generation Apple Watch Series 8 might look totally different.

The new renders look mostly the same as the ones shared ahead of the Apple Watch 7 launch, showing off a smartwatch with a flat screen and flat sides, much like the iPhone design language. Perhaps the bezels around the screen are more pronounced in these updated images, making for a more realistic representation of what the Apple Watch 8 could look like.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

Prosser said he has images of a flat-edged Apple Watch prototype, so he's fairly confident it exists somewhere in Apple's product plans. He suggested three different scenarios: the renders are what the Apple Watch 8 looks like, the renders are what the rumored rugged Apple Watch 8 version looks like or neither.

A few tipsters believe a rugged Apple Watch designed for outdoor sports is in the works, as well as a rumored Apple Watch SE 2. According to Mark Gurman, both could arrive alongside the Apple Watch 8 later this year.

As we know by now, these renders are simply part of the rumor mill. We're as skeptical as ever that the Apple Watch 8 will look radically different than the Apple Watch 7. After all, the differences between the Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6 are hard to tell unless you're checking them out up closer.

That said, we'd love to see a totally new-looking Apple Watch. It would likely require rearranging the smartwatch's interior, but the result could be something that feels fresh and stands out more from the rounded wearables on the market, including the incoming Google Pixel Watch and rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the watchOS 9 preview expected at WWDC 2022 next month. Who knows? We might see a new app or interface that seems optimized for a flat screen instead of a curved one.