Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League Quarter-Final online

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream sees the defending Champions of Europe attempt to claw their way back into a Quarter-Final tie that is probably beyond them.

Last week, Real Madrid stunned the Stamford Bridge crowd with a comprehensive 3-1 victory thanks to a hat-trick by Karim Benzema. Chelsea simply couldn't cope with the French star and head to the intimidating atmosphere of the Bernabeu with a massive task ahead of them.

Romelu Lukaku won't be among those players trying to overturn that two-goal advantage today, as he has an achilles injury. Given his form lately, that may not hurt Chelsea too much. However captain Cesar Azpilicueta may play, having missed the weekend victory over Southampton due to Covid.

Chelsea won that game 6-0, so they have goals within them. But beating Real at home is a different matter of course. They can at least look to history for inspiration: they lost 3-1 to Napoli in the last 16 of last year's competition and went on to win 5-4 on aggregate.

Can they do the same again? Find out by watching the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream.

Of course there are other games this week, so also check out our guide to how to watch the Bayern Munich vs Villarreal live stream — and our full how to watch Champions League 21/22 hub for fixtures and more.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Kick off is at 3 p.m. ET. / 12 p.m. PT.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).