Raptors vs Celtics live stream: How to watch Game 7 of the NBA playoffs online

Raptors vs Celtics game 7 start time, channel The final Raptors vs Celtics game starts at 9 p.m. ET

/ 6 p.m. PT on TNT. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full schedule below.

There's nothing like a game 7. Tonight's Raptors vs Celtics live stream should prove it, as the teams are returning to the court after an epic game 6 that saw Toronto stave off existinction (get it, they're the Raptors) and force this Friday night face-off. These 'bubble' NBA playoffs sure have been wild.

For Boston to not lose this series they were leading, they've got a serious to-do list, starting with hindering Kyle Lowry's performance. If Lowry scores less than 20, Boston has a serious shot at winning, as it's done so throughout this series. Their other big task is making sure that Kemba Walker isn't neutralized by the Raptors.

If the Raptors want a chance at another championship, though, they probably need Pascal Siakam to step up, as a common critique of the center is that he's had a poor season overall.

Fred VanVleet has never been a consistent member of the offense, but if he could contribute and take some defensive pressure off of Serge Ibaka, it would help the power forward's 3-point shooting chances -- and he's 14-of-27 in the series.

Here is everything you need to watch the Raptors vs Celtics live stream for game 7:

How to avoid Raptors vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Raptors vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in the US

The decisive Raptors vs Celtics game 7 is today (Saturday, Sept. 11) at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. NBA playoff games are airing on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Raptors vs Celtics on Sling TV. We also like sports fan favorite fuboTV, but it doesn't have TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in the UK

Here we go again: British basketball fans need to go all night (and early morning) long, as tonight's Raptors vs Celtics live stream begins at 2 a.m. BST. The game airs on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Raptors vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada will get the Raptors vs Celtics game 7 live stream on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Specifically, it's airing on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Raptors vs Celtics series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94

Celtics 112, Raptors 94 Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99

Celtics 102, Raptors 99 Game 3: Raptors 104, Celtics 103

Raptors 104, Celtics 103 Game 4: Raptors 100, Celtics 93

Raptors 100, Celtics 93 Game 5: Celtics 111, 89

Celtics 111, 89 Game 6: Raptors 125, Celtics 122

Raptors 125, Celtics 122 Game 7: Fri., Sept. 11, at 9 p.m. on TNT

* = if necessary