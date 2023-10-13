Rangers vs Astros live streams 2023: How to watch ALCS Game 1 online, start time

It's an old-fashioned Texas showdown as the Texas Rangers take on the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros. It's a rivalry that is certain to leave the Lonestar state divided. The stars at night, are bight and bright ... for the American League Championship Series.

Rangers vs Astros live stream time, channel and more Start time: Game 1 begins at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Monday)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

U.S. channel: FOX (on Sling TV or Fubo TV)

U.K. channel: BT Sport

Watch anywhere on Earth: ExpressVPN

Houston has battled back to the ALCS for the second year in a row, outlasting the likes of the Rays and Orioles, both early favorites to play October baseball. The Rangers are unlikely heroes looking to spoil the fun for Houston. Having never met in the playoffs before, these two Texas teams will bring the heat in more ways than one. Jordan Montgomery will likely get the start for the Rangers, while Justin Verlander heads things up for the Astros yet again.

This series is sure to be one for the ages, with Rangers fans hoping to knock off the champs for a chance of their own at winning it all.

Read on for all the ways you can watch the 2023 MLB ALCS.

FREE Rangers vs Astros live streams

How to watch select Rangers vs Astros live streams for FREE

The Rangers vs Astros series includes some of the MLB Playoffs games that air on free-to-watch broadcast TV. That's because select ALCS games will air on FOX channels (see below). You can watch these games for free with one of the best TV antennas.

The entire 2023 MLB World Series will also air on FOX.

Rangers vs Astros live streams around the world

How to watch Rangers vs Astros live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from easy access to FOX and FS1, you're not out of luck when it comes to following your team through the playoffs. Rangers vs Astros live streams are still possible in your current neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Rangers vs Astros live streams in the US

Finding Rangers vs Astros live streams online is much easier online than regular season games that are locked behind regional sports networks. Our top pick for how to watch MLB Playoffs games online is Sling TV's Blue and Orange pack. Orange gets you ESPN, while Blue gets you FOX (provided you have a local affiliate), FS1 and TBS. This is part of why Sling is the best cable TV alternative.

All of those channels, save for TBS, are on fubo TV.

The $70 per month YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream all have the above channels as well, but Sling Orange + Blue is only $50. That affordability ensured its spot on our best streaming service list.

One of the best options for watching nationally broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $50 as getting only one half ($35 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, FOX, FOX Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Rangers vs Astros live streams in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch the Rangers vs Astros live streams and all the MLB playoff games online in the United Kingdom. Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the U.K. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

How to watch Rangers vs Astros live streams in Canada

Looking to watch the Rangers vs Astros in the great white north? Well, Canadian sports fans will find games split across Sportsnet.

How to watch Rangers vs Astros live streams in Australia

As was the case with the regular season, MLB playoff live streams will be on both Kayo Sports and Foxtel. The services in the past have had select MLB games from ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter. The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Rangers vs Astros live stream schedule and channels

All times below in Eastern Time

* denotes that games that may not be necessary

ALCS: Rangers vs Astros