Raiders vs Steelers live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Raiders vs Steelers live stream features Pittsburgh and Vegas teams who probably never thought they would have to go through the lengths and circumstances then did to be 1-0 after week one. Who will move to 2-0 following this this NFL live stream?

Raiders vs Steelers channel, start time The Raiders vs Steelers live stream airs tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus.

The Steelers trailed the Bills by 10 points at halftime in Buffalo before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Ben Roethlisberger hit Diontae Jones for a five-yard touchdown, then Pittsburgh blocked a Bills’ punt attempt and Ulysees Gilbert returned it nine-yards for a touchdown. Steelers would add a field goal as they came back to outscore the Bills by 23-6 in the second half en route to their first win of the season.

The Raiders are also coming off a thriller after beating the Ravens in overtime 33-27 to open up Monday Night Football. Baltimore lead14-0 by the 8:52 mark of the second quarter, but Derek Carr and the Raiders just wouldn’t go away. After fighting back to tie the score at 17, then at 24, then against at 27, the Raiders forced overtime where Carr hit Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown pass and the walk-off win.

Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff will likely structure their defensive gameplan around stopping Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller, a guy who Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden called “the best player he’s ever coached.”

Waller pulled in 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. Meanwhile, the offensive minded Gruden will try to help his offense locate and avoid T.J. Watt who led the league in sacks last season with 15 and tallied two against the Bills last week.

The Steelers are a 5.5-point favorite against the Raiders. The over/under is 47.

How to watch Raiders vs Steelers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Raiders vs Steelers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Raiders vs Steelers live streams in the US

In the US, Raiders vs Steelers is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Raiders vs Steelers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Raiders vs Steelers.

Raiders vs Steelers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Raiders vs Steelers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Raiders vs Steelers live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Raiders vs Steelers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Raiders vs Steelers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.