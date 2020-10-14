Prime Day iPad deals are still going on day 2 of Amazon's massive savings event, and it's come at just the right time, as Apple's refreshed nearly all of its iPad line for 2020. That makes this a perfect opportunity to snatch one of these tablets at a sale price, and get one of the best Prime Day deals for yourself.

So, looking past the deals that have already came and went, what Prime Day iPad deals can you get right now? One of the best iPad deals right now finds 7.9-inch iPad Mini on sale for $349. That's $49 off, and pretty close to the cheapest price we've seen for this tablet all year (this deal is good for all colorways). Also, the brand-new 8th Gen iPad is $299 at B&H, a $30 off deal that Amazon ran out of earlier.

Need a larger screen? B&H Photo is taking up to $350 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with prices starting at $799. (You can save $400 when you bundle an iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard.) It's one of the biggest Prime Day iPad deals we've seen, pun-intended, and one of our favorite deals overall. Other cheap iPad deals you can get right now are listed below.

Prime Day iPad deals — top 5 sales right now

Best Prime Day iPad deals and sales

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini also uses Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, but its smaller form factor is beloved by readers of both paperbacks and comic books alike. And just like its big brother, the iPad mini lasts nearly 13 hours on a single charge. This 64GB model is currently $50 off, close to its previous low (which was $14 less), making it one of the best early Prime Day iPad deals we've seen.View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (2018): up to $400 off @ B&H Photo

The 2018 iPad Pro is a darn fine tablet, and fast enough for this writer to get a lot done all day long. B&H Photo offers $400 off multiple models (which are really similar to the 2020 model), and prices start at just $799. It's one of the best cheap iPad deals we've found yet. Most savings are at $350 for the iPad Pro itself, but throw in a Magic Keyboard bundle to save a total of $400.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro offers an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, and mouse/trackpad support. It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs less if you don't need the larger screen. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

Those who want the latest and greatest can still save. Amazon's knocked $50 off the 2020 iPad Pro, which packs the fastest processor (Apple's A12Z Bionic CPU) in any tablet today, as well as dual 12MP/10MP rear cameras and a 7MP front-facing camera for when it's time to take a FaceTime or Zoom call. View Deal

Prime Day iPad deals — what to expect

Amazon Prime Day began on Oct. 13 and we're expecting Prime Day iPad deals to hit new all-time price lows before the sale ends today (Oct. 14). If this Prime Day is like Black Friday 2019, expect serious discounts on the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, which could drop as low as $249 ($80 off), if not lower, and since the iPad 8 offers a speed boost, it's a more appealing model than it was last year.

We're betting the iPad Air will also get dramatic discounts, as the October launch of the iPad Air 4 will give retailers reason to move inventory. Then, we get to the iPad Pro, where the best discounts will happen for the still-excellent 2018 models, which could get price drops of $700 off or more. Even the 2020 models will likely get modest price cuts, ranging from $50 to $100 off. We recommend you'll find the best deals on the new iPad 8 and previous years' iPads, and for the iPad Pro, there's no huge reason to buy the 2020 model if the 2018 model is at a massive sale. We'll be updating this page with the best Prime Day iPad deals all throughout Amazon's event.

Prime Day iPad deals — which iPad should I buy?

Apple's iPad family is now bigger than ever. Currently, these are the models that Apple offers:

NEW 10.2" iPad 2020 (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 NEW 10.9" iPad Air 2020 (64GB/256GB): $599/$749

$599/$749 10.2" iPad (32GB/128GB): $329/$429

$329/$429 7.9' iPad Mini (64GB/256GB): $399/$549

$399/$549 10.5" iPad Air (64GB/256GB): $499/$649

$499/$649 11" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $799/$899/$1,099/$1,299

$799/$899/$1,099/$1,299 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB): $999/$1,099/$1,299/$1,499

The 10.2-inch iPad is the tablet that's best for most folks. It's Apple's mainstream model that's both its most affordable, while offering the best bang for your buck. The tablet uses Apple's A12 Bionic processor, giving faster performance that makes the tablet more capable for iPadOS 14's multitasking tricks. It's also going to make your next round in Apple Arcade a bit smoother.

The new 10.2-inch iPad can be used for sketching and drawing, thanks to its Apple Pencil (1st gen) support. For the first time, you can also pair the 10.2-inch iPad with Apple's Smart Keyboard.

As its name implies, the the iPad mini is the smallest tablet in Apple's lineup. It's no slouch, though, with Apple's A12 Bionic chip. Beloved by many, its portable size makes it ideal for reading, as well as writing emails and browsing social media. And don't worry, its screen is still great enough to watch an episode of one of the best Netflix shows.

All said, power users want the 2020 iPad Pro. It's available in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes and features Apple's octo-core A12Z CPU. Even though its pricey, it will still get sales for Prime Day. The better deals will be on the previous-gen iPad Pro from 2018, which is our tablet editor's favorite device at the moment, and sees current sales of up to $400 off.