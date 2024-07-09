Early Prime Day iPad deals — 7 UK deals I recommend

Prime Day is just a week away at time of this writing, but if I’m totally honest, it feels like it’s already here. While it may only officially last two days, anyone who loves technology knows you can take advantage of great discounts for weeks either side of the megaton Amazon event, which is where the best early Prime Day iPad deals enter the equation.

If you’re currently in the U.K. and are on the hunt for an Apple tablet, Amazon and other major retailers here in Britain have a number of compelling iPad deals. I’ve owned some form of iPad for more than a decade at this point — and I’m currently very happy with my new Tandem OLED iPad Pro 2024 — but I’ve bought two of the discounted tablets below in the past, and they both served me very well. Now let's get to those early Prime Day iPad deals.

Best early Prime Day iPad deals

10.2" iPad 2021 (64GB): was £329 now £299 @ Amazon

It might be getting on a little but the 2021 iPad still has some strong selling points. 11 hours and 59 minutes of battery life is probably the biggest, while it’s almost absurdly light at just 1.09 pounds. That 12MP Ultra Wide front camera is still the business, and is capable of taking pristine snaps.

10.9" iPad 2022 (64GB): was £499 now £349 @ Currys

The Gen 10 iPad is punchy and vibrant, with a max peak brightness of 504 nits. It also produced decent Delta-E results during our testing, measuring in at 0.21 (lower is better). This tablet’s A14 Bionic chip has you easily covered when it comes to daily web browsing.

10.9" iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was £669 now £499 @ Amazon

This M1-powered tablet looks super-attractive thanks to its slimmed down bezels and crisp Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640). This iPad’s A14 Bionic chip is a reliable performer and battery life is more than acceptable at 10 hours and 9 minutes.

Price check: £489 @ eBuyer

10.9" iPad 2022 (256GB): was £679 now £499 @ Currys

Another Gen 10 tablet from Apple, just with more storage than the previous deal. This 10.9-inch iPad is a capable performer, handing in Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core scores of 1,580 and 4,400 respectively, which represents a big jump over the Gen 9 iPad.

8.3" iPad mini Gen 6 (256GB): was £749 now £599 @ eBuyer

“Awesome and ultraportable” is how we described the iPad mini 6 in our review. This little tablet looks gorgeous, sports a brilliant webcam and has a predictably fast A15 Bionic CPU. 10 hours and 29 minutes is the sort of impressive battery life you almost take for granted when it comes to Apple products.

11" iPad Pro 2022 (128GB): was £849 now £699 @ John Lewis

The smaller version of the 2022 iPad Pro still packs in that speedy M2 CPU. Though it is quite similar to 2021’s Pro, the slight performance boost is welcome and the mini-LED screen continues to impress with its “almost OLED good” black levels.