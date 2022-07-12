Best Prime Day iPad deals 2022 — best sales now

If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, some of the best iPad deals of the year can be found during Prime Day. Currently, Amazon is slashing prices on some of Apple's most popular tablets during the big two-day sales event.

There are deals on practically every iPad tablet, from the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad to the new, M1-powered iPad Pros. If you've already scored yourself the tablet of your dreams, we've also found some great Prime Day iPad deals on accessories, iPad Folio cases and more.

Prime Day iPad deals: Top sales now

Our favorite Prime Day iPad Deal is the $40 off sale on the 2020 iPad Air, currently at $559. But it could go even lower.

Note that you'll need to as flexible as possible when it comes to picking a color, storage configuration and connectivity option. Hopefully, Amazon restocks several of these offers throughout Prime Day.

So what iPad deals can you get right now? We're rounding up the best Prime Day iPad deals and telling you which sales are worth your time.

iPad Pro 2021

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 11-inch iPad Pro packs in all the best features from the larger model, but in a smaller package. That includes the solid performance of Apple's M1 chip, a 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP wide and 10MP ultra wide camera lenses, and support for Wi-Fi 6. The 128GB model is $100 off at Amazon, making this one of the best Prime Day iPad deals you'll find — at least when Apple's high-end tablet is in stock.

iPads

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's entry-level iPad is perfect for anyone. It features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12 hours of battery life. Currently, Amazon has the Space Gray iPad 10.2 64GB for $299, which is the cheapest iPad deal available right now.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy M1 chip, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Other specs include a 12MP wide camera and 12MP front camera and your choice of five colors.

iPad Accessories

(opens in new tab) Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Smart Folio (for 10.9-inch iPad Air/4th Gen) protects the front and back of your iPad Air. It also automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pair your iPad with Apple's excellent AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. They're currently on sale for $169.

How to find the best Prime Day iPad deals

Where to find the best deals: Generally speaking, Amazon tends to offer the best Prime Day iPad deals. However, Best Buy is known for price matching Amazon. Oftentimes, Best Buy will also bundle a freebie (such as six free months of Apple Music), which makes Best Buy's deals slightly better. (To date, we've never seen Amazon offer similar iPad bundle deals).

Check all colors: Amazon tends to give different color iPads different prices. For instance, the base iPad 32GB tablet in space gray might sell for a discounted $299 price, but the silver model might sell at full price. So when looking for Prime Day iPad deals, it's worth checking various colors for the lowest price.

Beware the iPad mini: The iPad mini is one of the oldest iPads in Apple's lineup. There are strong rumors that an iPad mini 6 is on the horizon complete with an M1 CPU. As a result, you might want to wait before buying this model. That said, this is the iPad I personally own and it still runs like new, whether I'm streaming Apple Music, Netflix, or playing Mario Kart. Nevertheless, I'd wait for the new model before making an iPad mini purchase on Prime Day.

What kind of Prime Day iPad deals to expect

Last years' best Prime Day iPad deal knocked the base 10.2-inch iPad to an all-time price low of $249. So far in 2021, the price hasn't dropped below $299, so we're predicting that it could hit $249 again on June 21. Keep in mind that the base models tend to sell out fast, so you'll have to act quick should you see that sale price.

Meanwhile, the new M1-powered iPad Pros will likely see price cuts on Prime Day. Walmart has already taken $50 off the Wi-Fi models and Amazon is now taking $100 off the 12.9-inch model. Make sure to keep an eye on Best Buy, which could undercut both retailers by offering freebies with its iPad sales. The retailers tends to bundle free 6-month trials of Apple Music or Apple Fitness Plus with select Apple deals.

Currently, one of our favorite Prime Day iPad deals slashes the iPad Air to just $539. That's $60 off and its the lowest price we've ever seen for the Air (tying a Black Friday discount we saw last holiday season).

