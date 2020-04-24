Better Call Saul season 6: Release date, cast, episodes and everything we know

All good things must come to an end: Better Call Saul season 6 will be the final chapter in the acclaimed AMC drama. We'll have to say goodbye to Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman), Kim Wexler, Mike Ehrmantraut, Gus Fring and the rest of the memorable characters from the Breaking Bad prequel.

Better Call Saul is the best show on TV, as proved by the rollercoaster ride that was season 5. The spinoff show took the colorful supporting character of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) from Breaking Bad and explored his fascinating, complex back story as struggling lawyer Jimmy McGill.

Creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould introduced viewers to his self-righteous, hypochondriac brother Chuck McGill (Michael McKean), a respected partner at a law firm. We also met Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), a hard-working lawyer with romantic ties to Jimmy.

Better Call Saul also brought in familiar faces from Breaking Bad, including former cop turned private investigator Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and fast food operator and eventual drug kingpin Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). The show also put a face to a name heard on Breaking Bad: Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), a member of the Salamanca drug cartel who crosses paths with Saul, Mike and Gus.

While we know the fates of Saul, Mike and Gus, many fans are worried about what will happen to Kim and Nacho, neither of whom ever appeared on Breaking Bad. And of course, we need a resolution to Saul's post-Breaking Bad life as Cinnabon manager Gene from Omaha.

Here's everything we know about Better Call Saul season 6.

While Better Call Saul season 6 has been ordered by AMC, it's unclear when filming can begin. Many film and TV productions were shut down due to social distancing and quarantine regulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bit of good news is that the Better Call Saul writers can still work on scripts. Gilligan and Gould told Rolling Stone that the writers room had just convened when the shutdown went into effect and now they are collaborating remotely. One bright spot, according to Gould: "I’m very happy to have Vince in the writers room this season, even though we’re doing it remotely, because we’re getting to finish this thing that we started together."

But even when restrictions are lifted, there will be a mad dash for studio space, actors and crew members. Productions shut down in the middle of filming may get priority.

Gilligan said he hopes they can begin filming this autumn and that season 6 will be ready to premiere in fall 2021. But as he noted, “You’re going to have to ask Dr. Fauci here.”

Is there a Better Call Saul season 6 trailer?

No, not even close.

Better Call Saul season 6 cast: Who’s in it?

All of the major Better Call Saul cast members will be back for the sixth and final season, led by star Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman.

The other series regulars due to return are:

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

A number of recurring and supporting characters are likely to make another appearance in season 6, including:

Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca, a high-ranking cartel boss

Maximino Arciniega as Domingo "Krazy-8" Molina, a distributor for the Salamancas

Jeremiah Bitsui as Victor, Gus's henchman

Ray Campbell as Tyrus Kitt, Gus's henchman

Lavell Crawford as Huell Babineaux, a pickpocket and associate of Saul

Tina Parker as Francesca Liddy, Saul's receptionist

Kerry Condon as Stacey Ehrmantraut, Mike's daughter-in-law

Juliet Donenfeld as Kaylee Ehrmantraut, Mike's granddaughter

Dennis Boutsikaris as Rich Schweikart, a partner at Schweikart & Cokely

Ed Begley Jr. as Clifford Main, managing partner at Davis & Main

Juan Carlos Cantu as Manuel Varga, Nacho's father

Steven Bauer as Don Eladio Vuente, head of the Juarez drug cartel

Javier Grajeda as Juan Bolsa, a high-ranking member of the Juarez drug cartel

And since Better Call season 6 is getting closer in the timeline to the start of Breaking Bad, we may see more cameos from the flagship show. The prequel has already brought in David Costabile as chemist Gale Boetticher and Laura Fraser as Madrigal Electromotive executive Lydia Rodarte-Quayle. Raymond Cruz may also return as Tuco Salamanca, who is currently in prison but is out by the start of Breaking Bad.

Season 5 also gave fans a treat with cameos by Dean Norris as Hank Schrader and Steven Michael Quezada as Steven "Gomey" Gomez, DEA agents. But sadly, we won't see the late Robert Forster as Ed Galbraith, the vacuum cleaner store owner who moonlights as a re-locator. Forster passed away in October 2019 and posthumously appeared in Better Call Saul season 5.

The biggest question is whether we'll see a cameo by the two Breaking Bad leads, Bryan Cranston as Walter White or Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul season 6 episodes: How many are there?

Better Call Saul's co-creators are planning to make 13 episodes for the final season. And they're hoping to go out with a bang.

Gilligan told Rolling Stone, “I think the landing is going to get stuck ... It’s going to be awesome, it’s going to be satisfying. It may be more of a wait for it, but it’s going to be worth the wait. That’s the headline.”

Gould added, "My short version is: We’re going to try not to screw it up.”

Better Call Saul season 6 plot: What to expect

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul seasons 1-4 and the entirety of Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul season 5 started with Jimmy McGill taking the name Saul Goodman, but he's still not that close to the position he's in at the start of Breaking Bad. If you examine the timelines of both shows, Better Call Saul season 5 takes place in spring 2004, with the finale set circa late June. Meanwhile, Breaking Bad begins around September 2008.

That's four years, which feels like an eternity. A lot of stuff has to happen, as we laid out in our burning questions about Better Call Saul season 5. The finale set up storylines that could address some of them, notably the fates of Kim and Nacho.

The latter disappeared from Lalo Salamanca's villa after letting in assassins hired by Gus Fring. However, Lalo survived — and he undoubtedly knows that Nacho set him up. Lalo will want revenge and he's going to pursue Nacho (and possibly go after Nacho's dad, too). Gus Fring will also be looking for him, since Nacho could rat him out to the Salamancas and ruin his ambitions to take over the cartel. Nacho's days seem numbered.

As for Kim, she surprised us all by breaking bad in the finale. We've all been fearing for Kim's safety, since she isn't mentioned or seen on the flagship series. But it seems she's fully in the game now, and season 6 is likely to follow her nefarious plan to take down Howard Hamlin. Everyone has been worrying that Kim will die; maybe she'll end up in prison, instead.

As for Mike and Gus, well, we know that they both end up dead in Breaking Bad. But Saul survives, flees Albuquerque and takes on a new identity as Gene, the manager of a Cinnabon in Omaha. The show has been flashing forward to that time. Can Jimmy/Saul/Gene keep that ruse going? Or will he perform one more act as Slippin' Jimmy and con his way into a better life?

