OnePlus phone with 150W fast charging just spotted — and that's big

While we wait for the OnePlus 10 Pro to land on Western shores, it seems that OnePlus is standing idle. So what's next? Well, it's something to do with Oppo's new 150W SuperVOOC charging tech.

China's 3C site (as spotted by MySmartPrice) lists a model called OnePlus PGKM10. This mysterious device is rated at 160W of charging. The power adapter is rated at 8 amps and 20 volts, which equals 160 watts. But this handset, listed as a "5G mobile phone," showing up at China's regulatory agency suggests that its release could be imminent.

So where did we get 150W? That has to do with a recent leak from leaker Digital Chat Station (via TechRadar). This person claims that we'll get a device with 150W charging, which seems a bit more likely to us given Oppo's new SuperVOOC tech.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The leaker claims this OnePlus device will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 system-on-chip. They also claim the phone has a 4,500 mAh battery, which when combined with the 150W charging, can recharge from 0% to 100% in a mere 15 minutes.

Digital Chat Station does not give a name for this device, but it could the rumored OnePlus 10 Ultra. We'll obviously know more if and when this device comes to market, but we're guessing it'll a China-first launch like the OnePlus 10 Pro was.

The use of the Dimensity 8100 might raise some eyebrows, since MediaTek has never held a candle to Qualcomm's silicon. But maybe that'll change this year, since some benchmarks have shown the Dimensity 8100 almost competing with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

We know the Realme GT Neo3 is launching in China later this month with 150W charging. Realme is owned by the same company that owns the merged Oppo and OnePlus. The GT Neo3 will also be powered by the Dimensity 8100, so we should know more about how this OnePlus device could perform, and we'll get to see what this 150W SuperVOOC tech can do.