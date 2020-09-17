Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is available now — but there's some bad news

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 is now available to buy, following a brief spell of preorders last week. But demand is high so you might have to do some digging around to get one.

On Newegg, the sale of the GeForce RTX 3080 went live at 6 a.m. PT, though the retailer noted that not all versions of the powerful graphics card were going on sale at the same time. But a quick look on the dedicated RTX 3080 landing pages of Newegg, Amazon and Best Buy shows that the graphics card is already sold out or that some models made by the likes of Asus and MSI are marked as ‘coming soon.’

So while the GeForce RTX 3080 is now available, you might struggle to get one. And that’s not a huge surprise.

The RTX 3080 is offering double the performance of the GeForce RTX 2080, the GPU is effectively replaces, and will soundly beat the RTX 2080 Ti. And that’s from a graphics card that costs $699, which is a heck of a lot more affordable than the RRTX 2080 Ti that started at $999.

PSA: Tomorrow 6AM PT, we will be releasing the @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3080 video cards. They are in HIGH demand so be ready to purchase as they will be flying off our digital shelves. Spread the word. Be ready at 6AM PT ► https://t.co/gHvazE0jJY pic.twitter.com/G3U4YxpmsFSeptember 17, 2020

As such, for PC gamers in the market for a new high-end graphics card the GeForce RTX 3080 is a tantalizing upgrade. It will deliver proper 4K resolution gaming at ultra settings and 60 frames per second after all; something the RTX 2080 Ti just barely manages to do with any particular consistency.

However, while it may be frustrating to have missed out on the initial flurry of sales for the RTX 3080, it might be sensible to wait a little bit. That’s because AMD Big Navi is on the horizon.

We know Big Navi is the name for the Radeon RX 6000 series of graphics cards. And the leaks so far have it tipped to deliver a GPU that will snap at the heels of the RTX 3080 while undercutting it on price. As such, PC gaming fans might want to wait and weigh up which graphics card will best suit their machine and budget.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is also on the way and it’s promising to outperform the RTX 2080 Ti for a price of $499; that’s the same cost as the Xbox Series X and PS5. The RTX 3070 is currently slated to arrive in October, as is the Radeon RX 6000 series. So whether you buy an RTX 3080 now or wait to see what the other GPU offer, the coming weeks and month are going to be rather interesting for PC gaming.

Be sure to check below for the latest deals and availability on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: