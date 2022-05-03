You might want to wait before upgrading your graphics card — here’s why

If you’re desperately searching for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or trying to spec-up a new pre-built PC, then you might want to hold fire.

That’s because the latest rumors are pointing towards major performance jumps for next-generation graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD. So if you upgrade now, you may find yourself suffering from buyer's remorse come the fall.

Regular and somewhat reliable leaker Kopite7kimi claims that Nvidia is working on a GPU that could offer around double the FP32 performance (that's theoretical performance) of the mighty GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and triple that of the GeForce RTX 3090. That translates to more than 100 teraflops of theoretical performance. A jump of that regard could see the GPU suck down some 900 watts of power in some workloads, meaning Nvidia is going for power over efficiency here.

Now we can't verify these rumors and it’s worth remembering that the GeForce RTX 3090 is a card designed for professionals and high-end performance enthusiasts. So an even more powerful next-gen card could also be aimed at serious high-end use and those running artificial intelligence workloads, rather than purely for gaming. But it would nevertheless hint at the direction Nvidia’s Lovelace architecture is set to head.

One the AMD side, leaker Greymon55 on Twitter claimed that a next-gen RDNA 3 GPU will deliver more than 90 teraflops of FP32 performance. Comparatively, the top-end Radeon RX 6900 XT offers a FP32 peak performance of 23 teraflops. If AMD can pull this off — and it’s not clear how unless it makes some significant architecture changes — then Team Red could have a monster graphics card on its hands.

As mentioned, we suggest you take these rumors with a degree of skepticism. But they are interesting enough to perhaps warrant thinking twice about getting a new PC or upgrading your graphics card right now, especially as chip shortages means finding current-generation GPUs at retail prices is still arduous.

There's also an argument that mainstream games aren’t ready to really push PC hardware just yet. The PS5 and Xbox Series X are still in their relative infancy, as shown by cross-generation gaming still being prevalent, and there aren't many games that current-gen tech can't handle with ease. As such, you could put off an upgrade for a little while longer if your gaming PC can cope with 1440p and 1080p gaming at visually appealing settings.

Nvidia could be set to reveal new GPU architecture in a few months, with AMD likely not far behind, meaning next-gen graphics card could be on the horizon for the second half of 2022.