Nvidia RTX 3080 blows away RTX 2080 Ti in Doom Eternal, Fortnite and more — watch this

Nvidia has released a video of Doom Eternal running on its new GeForce RTX 3080, demonstrating how the Ampere-based graphics card easily outperforms the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

The newer GPU offers at least a 50 percent hike in performance, providing a frame rate that sits above 100 frames per second pretty much all of the time, even with the latest Doom game maxed out and running at 4K.

Some people might have expected even more performance, but it’s important to remember than Nvidia is selling the RTX 3080 for $699, rather than the $999 starting price of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. That makes the RTX 3080 look like pretty good value for PC gamers.

The best gaming PCs you can buy now

Our picks for the best gaming laptops

There's likely a lot more optimization to come for the GeForce RTX 3000-series. So this Doom Eternal demo may be but an early taste of the power the new GPU architecture has to offer.

But that's not all Nvidia has shown off. It also has a video of how ray-tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 will be delivered by the RTX 3000-series.

No frame rate appears in this demo video, but it looks seriously impressive. The next GeForce cards promise a twofold improvement in ray-tracing performance over the GeForce RTX 2000-series. So we can expect graphics cards that will deliver this slick light real-time rendering without dropping game-frame rates to a crawl.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will have ray-tracing support. But going by the Cyberpunk 2077 video, it looks like getting your hands on a GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 3070 is the way to go if you want to see the game at its very best.

Nvidia also posted videos of ray-tracing being enabled in Fortnite. It looks very smart, if a little overkill for the visual style of the battle-royale game.

One final video gave us a breakdown of how ray-tracing and other Nvidia graphics tech, courtesy of the new Ampere GPU architecture, will look like in upcoming games, as well as Minecraft.

This batch of videos provides a pretty compelling argument to upgrade your gaming PC with one of the new GeForce GPUs or send you searching for one of the best gaming PCs.

You will need to be savvy if you take the former route, as it’s important to make sure you have other PC components that will let you get the most out of these powerful new graphics cards.

As such, that might be why opting for a PS5 or Xbox Series X might be the easier route to next-generation gaming, But with the new GeForce RTX 3000-series, Nvidia has shown off the future of graphics, and it looks seriously shiny.