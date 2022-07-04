Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream: Time, channels and how to watch Wimbledon match free and online

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream will show you the six-time Wimbledon champion's quarter-final match — and it promises to be a must-watch tie.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the match live from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab), potentially for FREE.

Novak Djokovic comes into this match without a Grand Slam title since this time last year, after losing in the US Open 2021 final, being banned from the Australian Open 2022, then losing in the quarters at Roland-Garros last month. And the no.1 seed faces a tough and very talented opponent in the form of 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner.

Sinner, currently ranked 13th in the world and the no.10 seed at Wimbledon 2022, is on a high after beating Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round. He's reached the quarters in six of his last 10 tournaments and looks ready to step up to the next level.

Then again, Djokovic is already at the next level, and has been for 15 years. Though he's looked a little rusty at times this tournament, his recent Wimbledon record is incredible: he's not been beaten here since 2017, winning the previous three tournaments to be played.

This pair have only met once before, with Djokovic winning in straight sets in Monaco last year, but that's unlikely to have too much bearing on this tie. The smart money says Djoko will win here, but to find out what happens you'll need to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream.

Read on for full details of how to watch, including where it's streaming for FREE, and don't forget to check out our 2022 Wimbledon live streams hub for the full schedule, seedings and more. We've also got a guide to how to watch the David Goffin vs Cameron Norrie live stream of the other men's quarter-final tomorrow.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy a FREE Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) has the rights to the action and will be showing every ball, every rally and every point of the match.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live streams around the world

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the tennis.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream in the US

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream will be shown on either ESPN or ESPN Plus as part of its extensive coverage from the All England Lawn Tennis Club. We say either, because ESPN hasn't revealed exactly which matches will air where, but it should definitely be on one or the other.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN3. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month (opens in new tab).

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices. It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing just $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN, and offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream in the UK

Good news — Brits will be able to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream for FREE on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

It's not yet clear which channel it will show on, but our guess would be BBC One. But you'll definitely find it on BBC iPlayer either way, as that will be showing action from all 18 courts via BBC Red Button. You'll also be able to find it on the BBC Sport (opens in new tab) website.

On holiday right now? Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the BBC iPlayer from wherever you are, so long as you have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN (opens in new tab) or RDS (opens in new tab) streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream in Australia

Aussies should be able to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream on Channel Nine or on its on-demand service 9Now (opens in new tab). The channel hasn't yet revealed its schedule for tomorrow, but it seems very likely that the top seed's tie will be featured.

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode. That means Australians who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match. While big ties such as the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream will be on the service, to be sure of watching every Wimbledon 2022 match, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll want a subscription to Stan Sport (opens in new tab).

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

As well as the Wimbledon live streams, Stan also has Champions League 21/22 live streams, Champions League soccer coverage and a huge amount of live rugby.