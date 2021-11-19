Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: How to watch ATP World Tour Finals online

The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream gives the world's No. 1 men's tennis player a chance to get his win back from the 2018 ATP Finals, while Zverev looks to make up for his U.S. Open semi-finals loss.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match time The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream will air tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 20) at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m GMT.

Djokovic is here with confidence (trying to erase the endings of his last tournaments from his mind), saying "[My tennis] gets better and better every match ... I couldn’t be more satisfied with my tennis prior to possibly the two most important matches in the tournament." You would say that after having gone three for three.

Zverev enters this match after a a bumpy path, with a win over Hubert Hurkacz and another over Pole Hurkacz (who lost every round robin match) after losing to Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic was the runner-up to Alexander Zverev in 2018's ATP Finals, and won it in four consecutive years from 2012 to 2015. And so we tune in Saturday — at good times for all — to see a big-time rematch

Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev online.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams from anywhere

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream will air tomorrow (Saturday, Nov. 20).

It's on the Tennis Channel, airing at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you've cut the cord, you can get the Tennis Channel from Sling TV when you get the Sports Extra package, or in Fubo TV's entry-level package with the Sports Lite add-on.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and the other ESPN channels in the Sling Orange package, and then add on Tennis Channel with the Sports Extra add-on.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in the UK

U.K. fans have an easy time watching Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, as it's streaming on Amazon Prime Video, starting at 8 p.m. GMT.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream. The service can be subscribed to a la carte or added to your cable package.

TSN2 has semifinals coverage from 3 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.