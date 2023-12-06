Nintendo Switch 2 may get a big OLED upgrade — and launch in early 2024

Nintendo Switch 2 may launch with an OLED display according to a new report from Chosun Biz (spotted by Wccftech ). According to the news source, Nintendo has contacted Samsung to acquire OLED panels as recently as the start of this month.

This would conflict with a previous rumor that indicated the (currently unconfirmed) Switch 2 console would sport an LCD panel produced by Japanese display maker Sharp. However, there is also the possibility that the Switch 2 could launch in two models, a base LCD offering and a more expensive OLED option.

This would mirror the current Nintendo Switch which is available in three different forms: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED.

We certainly hope that the Nintendo Switch 2 packs an OLED display or at least offers an OLED option at launch. While the standard Switch’s LCD display provides perfectly acceptable images, the Switch OLED has spoiled us with more colorful and contrast-heavy gaming. Switching (pun intended) back to LCD after enjoying many of the best Nintendo Switch games on an OLED screen would be disappointing.

This is one report that we’re hoping is accurate, but it’s important to approach this information with a degree of skepticism. Chosun Biz claims Nintendo approached Samsung to supply OLED panels for “various IT devices”, so they could be intended for something other than Switch 2. This report shouldn’t be taken as confirmed fact. Until we hear from Nintendo all Switch 2 rumors are just that, rumors.

Nintendo Switch 2 could launch sooner than expected

The above is far from the only Switch 2 rumor that has surfaced online recently. A supposed industry insider going by the name Ravengus on X (formerly known as Twitter), has this week claimed that Nintendo Switch “will be coming out early next year”.

It looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 will be coming out early next year. There will be a lot worth buying in the coming year.December 4, 2023 See more

There have been many unverified reports that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2024, and it does seem likely that the Switch 2 could arrive within the next 12 months. The current Switch will turn seven years old next year, which feels like an appropriate lifecycle span for the hybrid home console/handheld.

However, most reports peg the Switch 2 for a launch in the second half of 2024, so this new claim goes against the grain. To this point, it's worth noting that if the Switch 2 is going to be released in early 2024, we might have expected some official news by now based on Nintendo's previous announcement timeline. For reference, the original Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, and its initial announcement came in October 2016.

As noted already, the Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to be formally revealed, so any details on the console should be taken with a grain of salt. For now, we’ll just have to hope that Nintendo decides to give us an insight into what it’s been cooking up sooner rather than later.