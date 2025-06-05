I test TVs for a living and the Switch 2 is a huge letdown when it comes to specs — here's why

It's launch day, and the hype for the Nintendo Switch 2 is at a fever pitch. The performance enhancements for base Switch games seems quite promising and the specs it offers in handheld mode, like 120fps with VRR support, are exciting.

But as someone who tests TVs for a living, I wouldn't upgrade to a new one just for the Switch 2 — there's really no point.

This is a console that might have a whole library of great console exclusives but that won't make up for the fact that it's missing out on the latest and greatest display technologies like HDMI 2.1, the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats, and lacks the ability to stream movies and shows on the go.

As a gamer, I'm excited to get my hands on a Nintendo Switch 2. But as someone who covers TVs for a living, there are a couple of the major setbacks that have me rethinking my Switch 2 preorder.

No HDMI 2.1 is a huge letdown

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the biggest blunders with the Nintendo Switch 2 is the absence of HDMI 2.1 support. Most of you might be able to simply look past this setback, as the Switch 2 wouldn't exactly be able to hit a stable 4K/120Hz and it's not exactly built to be a direct competitor to more spec-heavy consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

But HDMI 2.1 provides so much more than just 4K/120Hz compatibility. Other important specs introduced with HDMI 2.1 were support for dynamic HDR (a feature we'll talk about in more detail in a second), 4:4:4 Chroma subsampling and uncompressed bit-stream audio.

Had I been in Nintendo's shoes, I might've waited just another few months for HDMI 2.2 to hit the market and be the first to adopt that technology.

Now, admittedly, not every gamer is going to have the AV hardware necessary to support these specs, but compared to the home-cinema-friendly Xbox Series X and PS5, the Nintendo Switch 2 won't deliver the same experience.

Audio misses without Dolby Atmos support

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Because it doesn't go all-in with HDMI 2.1, the new Switch misses the boat on major audio enhancements, including Dolby audio passthrough and surround sound functionality, like Dolby Atmos.

According to the Nintendo Switch 2 specs page, the device's audio support maxes out at a 5.1-channel PCM output. In the world of audio setups, that's a bit lackluster, especially if you want more immersive sounds in games and entertainment alike.

And the real kicker for me is that the Switch 2 even has a special surround sound feature in handheld mode. It's like the company skimped on its docked potential, ignoring how much it could do on some of the best TVs.

That's a huge setback for audio aficionados and Nintendo could have even rode the hype train on such enhanced specs with additional peripherals, like Nintendo-branded surround sounds speakers. That sounds a bit absurd, but remember that this is the same company that approved the design for a compatible Piranha Plant camera.

Incompatible streaming apps

(Image credit: Hulu, Disney Plus, Max)

If you thought those were a huge miss, this might be the nail in the coffin for movie and TV lovers: The Nintendo Switch 2 won't support streaming apps on launch, and that's a bummer for the on-the-ground crowd as much as it is for those who aim to keep the device mostly docked.

This includes many of the best streaming services, from Hulu to Max. While the Switch 2 is primarily meant for gaming, a wider range of entertainment platforms would suit it nicely, ensuring you don't need to bring an extra streaming device with you or rely on a mobile device.

The original Switch had a range of support for these platforms, so it comes as a yet another major letdown.

The Switch 2 is great for gamers, but lacks the appeal for media lovers like me

Nintendo has never tried to appeal to home theater enthusiasts the same way Sony and Microsoft have. The latter helped usher millions of DVDs and Blu-rays into people's homes thanks to their support. Nintendo just focuses on its IP, not technology.

I know I'm biased here, but I wish Nintendo cared a bit more about having better specs. No, I'm not expecting to play Metroid Prime 4 in 8K on a Samsung QN990F and have the highest resolution supported, but it feels like a miss that I won't even be able to play it at 4K/120 on my Hisense U8QG because it's so underpowered.

As for the extra HDR and spatial audio features, they're pie-in-the-sky desires, but as someone who routinely enjoys playing games in Dolby Vision, Nintendo Switch games will always look a little duller without it.

At least it has Duskbloods, and that's something I can't say about the Xbox Series X or PS5.