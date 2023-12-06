GTA 6 trailer — 3 things I love and 2 I hate

After years of anticipation, we’ve finally gotten our first glimpse of Grand Theft Auto 6 via a tantalizing reveal trailer. Like the initial Grand Theft Auto V trailer, this inaugural GTA 6 trailer packs a great deal of information while also leaving us wanting more. If this game is as popular as its predecessor, GTA 6 will no doubt be the biggest release in 2025 — and potentially maintain its popularity for well over a decade.

Grand Theft Auto has been one of my top three favorite gaming franchises since the seminal Grand Theft Auto III came out in 2001. Because of that, it’s no surprise that I’m stoked to play the next proper installment. The new trailer looks phenomenal and has many elements I expect from a GTA entry. That said, some aspects have left me somewhat disappointed.

Below, I’ll detail three things I loved and two I hated about the GTA 6 trailer.

GTA 6 — 3 things I love

Graphics

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The Rockstar Advanced Graphics Engine (RAGE) has always delivered stunning visuals, as evidenced by Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, not to mention their immediate predecessors. I expected Grand Theft Auto 6 to also sport incredible graphics, but the new trailer left my jaw on the floor. Rockstar is about to drop another visual stunner.

I was most impressed by the character models, which managed to look both realistic and stylized. The diversity of character models was great, showing a wide range of different body types, clothing and hairstyles, and walking animations. We never saw any one character on screen for too long, but their expressive characteristics came through clearly.

More than ever, GTA 6’s visuals better match the detailed and stylish promotional posters the series is known for. The game leans more toward realism, but the bold and vibrant colors typical of GTA posters were in full effect in the trailer. The Miami-esque Vice City no doubt contributed to this, given how colorful some of that city’s locales are. I can only imagine how much better the game will look when it’s released.

Vice City

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 trailer is only 91 seconds long but it does an effective job of showcasing Vice City’s many locales. From sun-drenched beaches, muggy swamps, colorful urban centers, packed nightclubs, a bright blue ocean and more, this trailer doesn’t skimp on showing the many places you’ll visit.

The amount and variety of people seen in each location were also impressive. This was showcased during a scene on the beach, which appeared to have hundreds of people walking around. And as I said above, each one appeared unique. I’m not sure if you’ll see so many people walking around in-game, but getting even half of that would be wild.

If the trailer is accurate to the in-game experience, the updated Vice City might be the most densely-packed location in the franchise’s history. My colleague Dave Meikleham thinks returning to Vice City is a mistake. I respectfully disagree. Take me down to Vice City!

Two potential main characters

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rumors claimed GTA 6 would feature a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired couple. The trailer seems to suggest this since it features a woman named Lucia and her boyfriend robbing a store and fleeing from the police. This could mean we’ll get to play as both characters if previous rumors and leaks are true.

The trailer makes it seem as if Lucia is the protagonist of GTA 6. If that’s the case, she’d be the first female lead in a core GTA entry. Though I’d be fine with that, I hope we also get to play as her boyfriend. As GTA V with its three protagonists proved, having more than one lead allows for different stories to get told — even if said narratives eventually converge. Two protagonists would also help showcase different portions of Vice City.

I should note that Rockstar hasn’t officially said GTA 6 will have two playable characters. Right now, it seems Lucia is the main star. Hopefully, we’ll get to see the world from another protagonist’s eyes at some point. If the Red Dead Redemption games are anything to go by, then it wouldn’t be out of place to expect a switch-up. But we’ll have to wait and see.

GTA 6 — 2 things I hate

Lack of story details

While the trailer doesn’t skimp on Vice City locales, it’s frugal regarding story elements. Sure, we see Lucia being released from jail and then returning to a life of crime. Beyond that, we aren’t told what the main story will be.

We can guess it’ll involve Lucia and her boyfriend pulling off heists, running from the cops and trying not to get killed by rival criminals. Beyond that, it’s hard to say what will push the narrative forward — at least based on this first trailer.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The biggest disappointment comes at the very end of the trailer where we learn we won’t see GTA 6 until 2025.

Both Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V were delayed before their inevitable releases. Because of that, I theorized that Rockstar would say GTA 6 would be released in 2024 and inevitably delay the game until 2025. It seems the company is hedging its bets and shooting for 2025.

Of course, that doesn’t prevent GTA 6 from actually being delayed, which would certainly be an even worse bummer. Hopefully, the game does indeed release in 2025, as much as it will pain me to wait.