Nintendo Switch 2 OLED prototype frames may have just leaked — here's what we know

The Nintendo Switch 2 has only recently launched — and is very tough to buy — but rumors of an OLED model have been surfacing, and alleged prototype frames have now allegedly appeared online.

As spotted on the Chinese marketplace Xianyu, also known as Goofish (via Wccftech), a user is selling "Switch 2 OLED middle frame" prototypes, which are apparently "Nintendo trial production research and development" samples.

The mid-frames share a similar design to the Switch 2, but notably, they come in more of a white colorway, not unlike the Nintendo Switch OLED. However, it also features a black exterior, hinting at subtle colors like the launch Switch 2 console.

There's no telling if these frames are specifically made for a rumored Switch 2 OLED model, are just prototypes or are leftovers from the original Switch 2. However, it gives us a hint that a Switch 2 OLED model may be coming down the line.

Leaker has a solid track record

(Image credit: Xianyu)

The user has a track record of selling many components of devices that appear straight from production factories, including for a PS5 Slim and Amazon Kindle Paperwhite frames. Of course, seeing as Nintendo has yet to officially announce any word of a Switch 2 OLED, it isn't certain if the prototypes are accurate.

The Switch 2 OLED model has seen few other rumors so far. A Bloomberg report says Samsung is pushing to be a panel supplier should the refreshed model materialize.

The original Switch OLED launched four years after the OG Switch, and seeing as the Switch 2 only launched in June, it's looking like it may be a while until we see a Switch 2 OLED arriving. However, if these prototype frames are accurate, it could be a sign that Nintendo is already working on the design of an expected OLED model.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Currently, the Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It's a bigger size compared to the 7-inch OLED panel on the Switch OLED, and much larger than the original Switch's 6.2-inch size. Perhaps a potential Switch 2 OLED will come with an even bigger display.

For now, it's still all up in the air. It's still hard enough to find a Nintendo's latest console as it is, but if you're looking to nab one instead of waiting for a possible OLED model, check out the latest Nintendo Switch 2 restock updates.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.