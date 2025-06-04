It’s here! the Nintendo Switch 2 just landed at my desk — and yes, I've got photos
Here's everything we got!
Keep an eye on our live Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders page for the latest restock updates.
We’ve just received our Nintendo Switch 2 review unit! Not only did Nintendo send Tom’s Guide its new handheld/console hybrid, but we also received a handful of accessories for the system. Naturally, we’re excited to finally have the Switch 2 in our office, and we wanted to show you everything we got.
First up is the actual console, which comes in a box that looks similar to the original Nintendo Switch. The package has the system, left and right Joy-con controllers, an AC adapter, a USB-C charging cable, a Nintendo Switch 2 dock, a Joy-con grip for the controllers, two Joy-con straps and an HDMI cable.
@tomsguide ♬ Super Mario Bros - Dr. Delirio
Next up is the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller. Though it appears similar to the previous Pro controller, this updated version is slightly thinner and has smoother edges. The biggest addition is a “C” button that enables the Switch 2’s voice chat feature. I spent a lot of time using this controller when I played Mario Kart World for 6 hours and can tell you it’s a must-have peripheral.
Speaking of must-have peripherals is the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, which you’ll need if you want others to see and hear you when you’re in a group chat. I also got to check out this camera and found it works as advertised. I’d argue it’s better than what you saw during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, since the frame rate is a lot smoother in person.
Lastly, we also received a pair of Joy-Con wheel accessories. While the Pro controller is great for Mario Kart World, using this peripheral could make playing the game feel way more immersive. I can’t wait to try this one out!
The Nintendo Switch 2 launches worldwide on June 5. If you haven’t already secured a system, be sure to bookmark our Nintendo Switch 2 restock page for the latest updates. We’ll have a full review of the Nintendo Switch 2, so stay tuned!
Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
