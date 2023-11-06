New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Nov. 6-12)

As we enter November proper, it’s time to take a look at what’s up next on one of the biggest streaming platforms around. While you prep for Black Friday sales and figure out what to cook for the big dinner later this month, we’ve sifted through this week’s new on Netflix content to see what’s worth checking out.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

Celebrate six decades of laughter with The Improv at 60, a one-night event that brings together a star-studded lineup of today’s biggest acts. They grace the stage of the iconic comedy club, paying homage to the generations of comedians that came before them. This special anniversary show is packed with original performances and exclusive footage from the comedic institution. It’s a nostalgic celebration of comedy as an art form, with plenty to offer fans of the genre. And if you aren't much on stand-up comedy, it's worth a watch for a look behind the curtain, so to speak.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 7

Escaping Twin Flames

Explore the world of online love gurus with this three-part documentary series. It offers a critical look at Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community led by Jeff and Shaleia Divine, who promise to help people find their soulmates through paid classes and mentorship. However, as former members come forward, a darker side of this digital "paradise" emerges, with claims of alleged manipulation, exploitation, and encouragement of harmful behaviors, including stalking and identity distortion. There's a lot to ask about the Twin Flames Universe philosophy and how it changes its followers, but the real question seems to be how Jeff and Shaleia have continued to get away with it over the years.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 8

The Claus Family 3

The third entry in The Claus Family trilogy follows siblings Jules (Mo Bakker) and Noor Claus (Amber Metdepenningnen) through another set of holiday hijinks as their latest gift delivery goes awry. As part of the only family with the power to save Christmas as we know it, it seems things are looking bleak. With Grandpa Noël (Jan Decleir) out of commission and unable to assist, it's up to Jules and Noor solve all the problems they're facing to get all the toys and presents out to everyone in the world, all without the guidance of their grandfather, the real Santa Claus.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 8

Akuma Kun

Akuma Kun is an anime series based on the manga of the same name by Shigeru Mizuki. It follows a child prodigy, one who comes around ever 10,000 years, named Akuma-kun. His goal is for every human in the world can live a peaceful life without war, hunger, or any generalized unhappiness. With the assistance of an unconventional squad of demons, he uses dark magic and his intellect to try and achieve this goal. But this weird little boy doesn't always go about all this the right way. Though he's always surrounded by demons who could make his dream a reality, he's got a long way to go before he can truly harness their power and his brain to figure out humanity's problems completely.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 9

The Killer

The Killer follows an assassin (Michael Fassbender) whose life takes a turn after a job goes awry when one of his bullets misses its intended target. From there, there's an international manhunt to track down the one that got away, so to speak. It's a whirlwind journey from the Dominican Republic to the streets of New Orleans, all the way to rural Florida as the disgruntled assassin reflects on his profession and past jobs, all while seeking out the one who was meant to receive his original bullet, all the while puzzling out his next steps.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 10

Everything new on Netflix: Nov. 6-12

NOVEMBER 7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (Netflix Comedy)

NOVEMBER 7

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing (Netflix Comedy)

NOVEMBER 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) (Netflix Documentary)

How did a conflict between the world's wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story.

The Claus Family 3 (BE) (Netflix Film)

NOVEMBER 8

The Claus Family 3 (BE) (Netflix Film)

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) (Netflix Documentary)

This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town.

Escaping Twin Flames (Netflix Documentary)

NOVEMBER 8

Escaping Twin Flames (Netflix Documentary)

Robbie Williams (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

NOVEMBER 9

Akuma Kun (JP) (Netflix Anime)

NOVEMBER 9

Akuma Kun (JP) (Netflix Anime)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix Documentary)

Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA's historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory.

NOVEMBER 10

At the Moment (TW) (Netflix Series)

This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache.

The Killer (Netflix Film)

NOVEMBER 10

The Killer (Netflix Film)

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

NOVEMBER 11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 11/6/23

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Leaving 11/10/23

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

