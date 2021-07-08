Netflix's Comic-Con@Home streams to preview Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves, Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Who needs an in-person Comic-Con? June's Netflix Geeked Week just spawned a successor: Netflix Geeked x Comic-Con@Home. And Netflix is bringing out some of its geekier properties, the Kevin Smith-helmed Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Zack Snyder's Army of Thieves (an Army of the Dead prequel).

So in lieu of an in-person Comic-Con that doesn't make as much sense as the Covid-19 Delta variant proves to be a danger, we're going to get big reveals under the Comic-Con@Home banner. These aren't the only Netflix projects on-hand either. The panels will stream on Comic-Con's YouTube Channel.

Expect Smith and his voice-actor cast members to be on hand to talk about the series that's bringing He-Man, Skeletor and many other familiar characters back to Eternia all these years later.

Zack Snyder's fans will get more of the divisive film-maker who is going to reveal a sneak peak of the Army of Thieves. Star and director Matthias Schweighöfer, co-star Nathalie Emmanuel and Snyder's fellow producers Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller will all be on hand.

Fans wondering what to expect from Lucifer season 6 will likely tune in to see Tom Ellis along with executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. The trio will tease out what's to come in the show's final season.

Fear Street, Netflix's summer horror trilogy, will also be represented, as famed author R.L. Stine will join director Leigh Janiak and cast members Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores Jr. for a panel.

Did you remember Netflix has a Jean-Claude Van Damme project up its sleeves? J-CVD and director David Charhon will be on hand to preview The Last Mercenary, which hits Netflix on July 30.

To be honest, this sounds like exactly the kind of way any Comic-Con should go. You shouldn't need a pass or the energy to brave thick crowds of fans to actually get a tease of what's coming next for your favorite shows. We're hoping Comic-Con keeps an "@Home" presence in the following years.

Netflix Geeked's Comic-Con @ Home Schedule