7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Apple TV and more (Aug. 1-3)

As the summer heat waves roll in, new shows premiering on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services offer the perfect excuse to stay cool indoors this first weekend of August.

Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping post-apocalyptic journey with "28 Years Later" on premium video-on-demand or a charming romance in Netflix's "My Oxford Year," there’s something for every vibe.

On the small screen, Jason Momoa's "Chief of War" brings Hawaii's history to life, while "Twisted Metal" returns for a second season of mayhem. Here are our top picks for new TV shows and movies to watch this weekend.

New movies

‘28 Years Later’ (PVOD)

28 YEARS LATER - New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland return to the rage-virus universe they built two decades ago with a third installment that’s more unsettling folk horror than standard zombie fare. The action shifts to an isolated island off the coast of England, where a community clings to survival.

A 12-year-old boy named Spike (Alfie Williams) sets out with his dad for the mainland. But what starts as a rite of passage turns into a grim odyssey through what’s left of Britain — and what’s evolved there.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘My Oxford Year’ (Netflix)

My Oxford Year | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix movie queen Sofia Carson stars in this transatlantic rom-com as Anna, a laser-focused American who arrives at Oxford ready to conquer academia. Then, she crosses paths with Jamie (Corey Mylchreest), a handsome and charming professor with secrets of his own.

What starts as a flirtation becomes something deeper, set against a backdrop of spires, cobblestones and ancient libraries. If you’ve ever loved, lost or quoted Tennyson, this one’s for you.

Streaming now on Netflix

New TV shows

‘Chief of War’ (Apple TV Plus)

Chief of War — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Jason Momoa channels warrior and philosopher vibes in this intense historical drama about Hawai‘i’s quest for unification in the late 18th century. He stars as Ka‘iana, a noble chief who comes back to his homeland only to be drawn into the fierce battles to unite the islands . But soon, he starts doubting the cause he’s championing.

Momoa co-created the show alongside Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and took the director’s chair for the finale. The cast features Polynesian talents like Cliff Curtis, Temuera Morrison and fresh face Kaina Makua.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Leanne’ (Netflix)

Leanne | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stand-up comic Leanne Morgan transforms personal heartbreak into laugh-out-loud moments in this new sitcom inspired by her popular Netflix special, “I’m Every Woman,” and co-created by Chuck Lorre.

The story follows a woman navigating life — and the occasional hot flash — after her husband of 33 years walks out. Morgan stars as a grandmother suddenly back in the dating game. With the support of her loud, loving family, including sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), she learns that it’s never too late to begin again.

All 16 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Twisted Metal’ season 2 (Peacock)

Twisted Metal Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The action turns way up in this post-apocalyptic action comedy. John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) throw themselves into Calypso’s ruthless demolition derby, where only one wish awaits the winner … if they can outrun a pack of maniacs.

Expect fiery car crashes, killer clowns and Anthony Carrigan’s trademark grin as the race descends into chaos. Dollface and Mr. Grimm return to cause more havoc, with a scrappy kid adding to the wild ride.

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Peacock

‘The Sandman Presents: Death: The High Cost of Living’ (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

“The Sandman” season 2 wrapped up last week, but this special 12th episode is a gift for fans, putting Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) front and center.



Death takes a rare day off every 100 years to experience life as a human. She shares simple joys — a full English breakfast, meaningful conversation — with Sexton, a troubled journalist. For Death, this day is all about enjoying the everyday pleasures of life.

Episode streaming now on Netflix

‘Perfect Match’ season 3 (Netflix)

Perfect Match | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s wildest dating experiment returns for season 3, and this time, it's going cross-platform. Reality stars from “The Bachelor,” “Love Island” and even “Siesta Key” are joining forces — and trading kisses — with Netflix vets from “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle.”

There will be plenty of sparks and shade, especially with “Bachelor” exes Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia in the mix. Hosted by Nick Lachey, the new season is packed with messy twists, outrageous challenges and the ultimate power move: breaking up other couples to bring in new singles.

Episodes 1-6 streaming now on Netflix