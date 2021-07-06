How to watch Big Brother 2021 online: Cast, start date, episode 1 time

Big Brother 2021 start time, channel Big Brother 2021 premieres at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (Wednesday, July 7). It's on CBS and will be available live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

It's move-in day when you watch Big Brother 2021 online. Season 23 of the CBS reality series will feature a cast of 16 houseguests, who are moving into the BB Beach Club in the premiere.

This year's contestants include a flight attendant, make-up artist, start-up founder, farmer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist and an attorney, among others. They'll live together over the high-stakes summer filled with big risks and big rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them eviction. And by the end of episode 1, the houseguests will face a brand-new twist when they're given a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to turn down.

Host Julie Chen returns to oversee the proceedings, which will move to three episodes a week starting July 11. Plus, CBS is partnering with Clubhouse to present events throughout the summer. Fans will have the chance to join conversations with Big Brother alums, insiders and experts. More details to follow.

The cast is entirely stocked with complete strangers for the first time in several seasons. They range in age from their 20s to 40s. One houseguest, Christie Valdiserri, had to leave the show before move-in due to a positive COVID test. She will be replaced by Claire Rehfuss.

The 16 houseguests will be living in the BB Beach Club, which executive producer Allison Grodner has described as a "house-meets-boutique hotel on the ocean, with some really fun elements that play into the theme." And this year will play heavily into the theme of gambling.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Big Brother 2021 online.

How to watch Big Brother 2021 with a VPN

Big Brother fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Big Brother 2021 premiere, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Watch Big Brother 2021 in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the US, CBS is found on most cable TV packages, but you don't need traditional TV to watch the Big Brother 2021 premiere. The episode, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, can be streamed live with fuboTV or Paramount Plus.

FuboTV is great for pulling down a lot of major live events, as it has all the main broadcast networks and many of the big cable TV channels. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Paramount Plus is the streaming arm of ViacomCBS and the Premium plan comes with a live stream of your local CBS channel.

FREE 7-DAY TRIAL Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get a free trial to access Survivor and Big Brother library episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. View Deal

FREE 7-DAY TRIAL Fubo.TV : Not only does Fubo have CBS, but it's of the best streaming services for sports fans everywhere. And with its a 7-day free trial, you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch Big Brother 2021 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian Big Brother fans can catch season 23 on GlobalTV. And Paramount Plus is available in Canada!

How to watch Big Brother 2021 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news for Brits — it doesn't look like Big Brother 2021 will be airing live on any UK channels. That said, a VPN service such as ExpressVPN can help you watch along with fans across the world.

Big Brother 2021 cast

Here is the cast of Big Brother season 23. As mentioned above, Christie Valdiserri dropped out of the cast due to a positive COVID test. Claire Rehfuss is taking her place.

Alyssa Lopez

Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Azah Awasum

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Brent Champagne

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Britini D'Angelo (pronounced BRIT-knee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Christian Birkenberger

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

Claire Rehfuss

Age: 25

Hometown: Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: AI engineer

Derek Frazier

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Safety Officer

Derek Xiao

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Brandon "Frenchie" French

Age: 34

Hometown: Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer ¬¬¬

Hannah Chaddha

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Kyland Young

Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

Sarah Steagall

Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)

Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

Tiffany Mitchell

Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

Travis Long

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

Whitney Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current City: Portland, Ore.

Occupation; Make-Up Artist

Xavier Prather

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney