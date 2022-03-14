Netflix reveals The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date — and a tense first look

Alternate universes collide! Netflix has finally set The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date and unveiled a teaser video that promises extreme violence. Series creator Steve Blackman also revealed the news Sunday at SXSW, announcing that season 3 will return June 22.

Like many other TV and film productions, The Umbrella Academy season 3 ran into pandemic-related delays. This has left fans hanging on for over three years, after a very eventful finale that debuted on February 15, 2019.

Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes. The Hargreeves first reunite after their father's death to prevent an imminent apocalypse. Unsuccessful, they travel back in time to 1963, where they get another shot.

But when they return to the present, they find a different set of Hargreeves siblings living in their home — the Sparrow Academy. The Umbrellas and Sparrows immediately clash in a violent showdown. Check out the preview for yourself:

But the two sides will have to put aside their differences to team up against an unidentified destructive entity threatening the world. Not only must the Umbrellas convince the Sparrows to help them put things right, but they also need to find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic timeline.

Original cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min all return. Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez and Cazzie David jump on board as Sparrows. And Euphoria's Javon Walton has been cast in an undisclosed role.

The Umbrella Academy is one of the best Netflix shows and one of the streamer's most popular. At the time, Netflix said season 2 was watched by 43 million viewers in its first 28 days. The show also topped Nielsen's first-ever streaming ratings list. It's in no danger of cancellation, unlike this Netflix original series.

In other TV news, here are the three Netflix shows you should binge-watch this month. Plus, Peaky Blinders season 6 gets a Netflix release date. Also, HBO Max and Discovery Plus are being combined into a mega-streaming service.