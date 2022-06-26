Ms. Marvel episode 4 release date and time — how to watch online

We're excited to watch Ms. Marvel episode 4 online, because last week's episode has finally delivered the big drama of the season. Outside of, you know, Avengers super-fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) becoming a hero in her own right.

Ms. Marvel episode 4 release date, time and more Release date and time: Ms. Marvel episode 4 arrives on Wednesday (June 29) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab), starting at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur

Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Rating: TV-14

That's a lot of turbulence, especially during college applications season. But then Kamran's family had to go and turn things into a war. Yes, episode was the veritable turning point for the season, as we got a glimpse of the fight that Kamala's taking on this season.

We also learned about the origins of the bangle that Kamala's gotten her powers from. It turns out that Aisha (Kamala's great-grandmother) found the bangle, taking it off a dead body (with a blue arm) during the Partition. She tried to use it to help the Clandestine (also formatted as ClanDestine), a group of exiled Djinn (deities from the Noor dimension). Oh, and as you might have guessed, there are two of these bangles. We're already concerned that the show's big bad will wear the other.

The episode ended with Kamala getting a call from her grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmad), who demands that she and her mother come to Karachi. This is likely the start of the big fight that prepares Kamala for her appearance in one of the upcoming Marvel movies, The Marvels (aka Captain Marvel 2).

Here's everything you need to know to watch Ms. Marvel episode 4 online. Oh, and check out this behind the scenes clip:

When does Ms. Marvel episode 4 come out on Disney Plus?

Ms. Marvel episode 4 starts streaming on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (June 29) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

This is the fourth of six episodes. The next two will be released on subsequent Wednesdays.

Ms. Marvel is the latest Disney Plus Marvel series original, following Moon Knight.

More upcoming Marvel series will follow, including She-Hulk (arriving on August 17).

How to watch Ms. Marvel internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Ms. Marvel episodes schedule

Ms. Marvel episode 1: June 8

Ms. Marvel episode 2: June 15

Ms. Marvel episode 3: June 22

Ms. Marvel episode 4: June 29

Ms. Marvel episode 5: July 6

Ms. Marvel episode 6: July 13

Ms. Marvel cast

(Image credit: Marvel)

The cast of Ms. Marvel is headlined by Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel.

She is joined by:

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala's mother

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala's father

Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala's older brother

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala's best friend.

Aramis Knight as Kareem aka the vigiliante Red Dagger

Rish Shah as Kamran, the guy Kamala just had a date with

Ms. Marvel trailer and teaser

In the first full Ms. Marvel trailer, we see Kamala in school and discovering her powers. Of course, it seems like the series will deviate from the comics, eschewing the Terrigen mists and any mention of the Inhumans, both of which were key to her original origin story.

At Disney Plus Day, the brief teaser showed how Kamala Khan doesn't expect to get super powers, and got them anyways. She walks on air, it appears, in a makeshift Captain Marvel outfit, but we don't see how her stretchy powers look. You can find that clip on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

At Disney Investor Day in December, Marvel unveiled a sizzle reel teaser for Ms. Marvel. It introduces Kamala as "a new kind of superhero" but "at the core it, her story is so universal."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige notes she's a newer character in the comics. The rest of the teaser highlights the lineup of directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. And the sizzle reel features the first look at footage of Vellani inhabiting the role.