The Terminal List release date and time — how to watch Chris Pratt's new show online

Is Chris Pratt going to make The Terminal List one of the best Prime Video shows? It's time to find out, as the Guardian of the Galaxy is starring in a new adaptation of Jack Carr's novel of the same name, which looks right up Prime Video's alley.

The Terminal List start time, schedule The Terminal List debuts on Friday (July 1) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST on Prime Video (opens in new tab).

All eight episodes arrive together, in one batch.

Pratt stars as Navy SEAL lieutenant commander James Reece, whose last mission went very wrong very quickly. And now that he's back home, he's discovering that his narrative has been rewritten while he was in the field.

The further Reece looks into the mission he was sent on, the more it all looks incredibly shady. It seems that someone with a lot of power was setting him and his team up. Now, Reece and his loved ones are in danger, so he desperately needs to clear his own name and expose the conspiracy that's against him.

Reece isn't alone on his quest for the truth, as help comes from Katie Buranek (Constance Wu), a war correspondent looking to leverage the power of the press. Currently an independent journalist, Buranek sees Reece's story as an opportunity.

Here's everything you need to watch The Terminal List online, and check out the trailer for The Terminal List:

How to watch The Terminal List in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Terminal List on Friday (July 1) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab).

All of its eight episodes should arrive at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, if not slightly earlier. We've noticed episodes of The Boys season 3 have been arriving earlier than anticipated, for example.

How to watch The Terminal List anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Terminal List. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.

The Terminal List reviews

Not many reviews have hit the net for The Terminal List, as evidenced by the fact that its Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% (opens in new tab) is only based on 5 reviews at the time of publishing.

Dave Nemetz, for TVLine (opens in new tab), declared that The Terminal List "is terminally bad," and "punishingly grim and hopelessly boneheaded." Even worse, he notes the show is "woefully short on actual thrills," and that its "dialogue is generic."

Liam Mathews, over at TV Guide (opens in new tab), disagrees, writing that the series has "thrilling action scenes" as well as "good performances and dialogue." And this contrast in reviews makes us wonder if this show is being graded on a sliding scale.

The Terminal List cast

Chris Pratt leads the series as James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed on a big mission. He then discovers that his life (and his family's as well) is at stake, as powerful forces are working against him.

Other members of the announced cast include:

Constance Wu as Katie Buranek

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley

Riley Keough as Lauren Reece

Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece

Patrick Schwarzenegger

LaMonica Garrett as Commander Fox

Jai Courtney as Steven Horn

JD Pardo as Tony Liddel