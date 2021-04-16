Mortal Kombat movie: How to watch online with HBO Max, release date, trailer and more

The Mortal Kombat movie is almost here, and we're ready to scream "MORTAL KOMBAT!" when it arrives in a week. The Mortal Kombat movie looks to offer every single thing you'd want from a big MK movie, well, save for big name actors. Instead, the Mortal Kombat movie (smartly) has invested in actors who are more than proficient in the fight choreography seen in the trailer.

The story also introduces a new kombatant: former MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), who is being hunted down by Sub-Zero. And there's a reason that the icy masked man is hunting Young: he's got (to be revealed) connections to someone we probably know in the Mortal Kombat games.

Of course, this is all just a setup for a ton of fights. The Mortal Kombat movie will take the Earthrealm's strongest fighters and bring them to take on the mightiest of Outworld. And expect a ton of your favorites, as well as one possible surprise (that's already been teased).

How to watch the Mortal Kombat movie on HBO Max

The Mortal Kombat movie starts streaming on April 23 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max.

It will be available on the streaming service for 31 days, leaving on Monday, May 24.

The HBO Max app is available on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Playstation 4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Samsung TVs (2016 and later) and Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like American Pickle and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $15 per month.View Deal

Instead of its original April 16 release date, the Mortal Kombat movie will arrive on April 23. No reason was given for the delay. Mortal Kombat will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on the same day.

This is the latest "big" movie to come to HBO Max the same day as theaters. Most recently, Godzilla vs Kong bowed on the same domestic day. Wonder Woman 1984 kicked off this practice. HBO Max will no longer have same-day premieres in 2022.

Mortal Kombat movie trailer

The trailer for the Mortal Kombat movie sets things off properly, as Liu Kang throws a bit of red meat to the fans, saying "Mortal Kombat has begun!" And before we know it, we see a series of familiar faces including Sonya Blade, Jax, Scorpion, Goro and more.

For wilder action, check out the Mortal Kombat movie's red-band trailer.

Mortal Kombat movie cast

The most noteworthy casting is Mehcad Brooks as Jackson "Jax" Briggs. Brooks is famous for his roles in Desperate Housewives, Supergirl and The Game. Cole Young, the character made for this movie, will be played by Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2).

Sub-Zero was the first character cast for Mortal Kombat, with Joe Taslim pulled in to fill the black and blue armor. Opposite him, Scorpion will be played by Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame).

Joe Taslim as Bi-Han / Sub-Zero

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Josh Lawson as Kano

Tadanobu Asano as Raiden

Mehcad Brooks as Jax

Ludi Lin as Liu Kang

Chin Han as Shang Tsung

Max Huang as Kung Lao

Sisi Stringer as Mileena

Daniel Nelson as Kabal

Elissa Cadwell as Nitara

Matilda Kimber as Emily Young

Laura Brent as Alison Young

Mortal Kombat movie: Noob Saibot teased!

Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim (The Raid: Redemption) is playing the Bi-Han version of his character — aka the original version of Sub-Zero. This is a huge deal for fans of the game, as it opened the door to an appearance from cult classic character Noob Saibot (whose name is taken from spelling the last names of MK creators Ed Boon and John Tobias backwards). Saibot, you may know, was once Bi-Han. It's just that that Sub-Zero got so deranged that he became the ultra-dark Saibot.

And when Collider asked about the chances of Sub-Zero turning in the movie, the actor neither confirmed nor denied. Simply, he spelled out that it's very likely, saying "So Noob Saibot is Bi-Han after what happened to him, it's not a secret. Quan Chi took the humanity inside of Bi-Han and turned him into Noob Saibot, just totally dark, night. And we both know from that story [and] history of Bi-Han — you know, it's a basic Google search, not a secret — he has humanity inside of him, and when he's Noob Saibot, he's just totally dark, pitch black. And you can see that in his character as Bi-Han that I'm playing when the movie's out. So, that's it. [laughter]"