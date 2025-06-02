When is 'Karate Kid: Legends' coming to streaming? Here’s our best guess

It’s been decades since “The Karate Kid” crane-kicked its way into pop culture history, and now the beloved franchise is back with a brand-new chapter.

“Karate Kid: Legends” hit theaters on May 30, raking in $21 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. While it didn’t manage to top “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” or Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” live-action remake, it still packed enough punch to get fans talking.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, “Legends” brings together martial arts icons Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio alongside a new generation hero — Li Fong, played by the talented Ben Wang. The result is a fast-paced, feel-good action-comedy that doesn’t aim for perfection, but hits its stride with charm.

Sure, it could’ve used more time with its legendary masters and a little breathing room between brawls, but thanks to Wang’s charismatic lead performance, “Karate Kid: Legends” earns its spot in the franchise.

So, when can you catch all the action from the comfort of your own home? Here’s our best guess at when “Karate Kid: Legends” could be available to stream.

When will ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ be available to stream at home?

Sony hasn’t confirmed when “Karate Kid: Legends” will be available to stream, but we can make an educated guess based on the studio’s recent 2025 release schedule.

So far this year, Sony has followed a fairly consistent PVOD pattern of about 4 to 5 weeks after a movie’s theatrical debut.

For example, “Until Dawn” hit theaters on April 25 and arrived on PVOD just under a month later, on May 23. “Heart Eyes” had a similar turnaround, going from theaters on February 7 to PVOD on March 4 (a 26-day window). “Paddington in Peru” took slightly longer, premiering February 14 and hitting digital platforms by April 1 (a gap of about six and a half weeks).

Given that “Karate Kid: Legends” was released on May 30, a similar release window could point to a potential PVOD debut around Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

However, it's important to note that these dates are purely speculative and could change based on how well the movie performs in the coming weeks.

When could ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ come to Netflix?

Following its PVOD release, “Karate Kid: Legends” is expected to make its streaming debut on Netflix, thanks to Sony’s ongoing Pay 1 deal with the platform. Historically, Sony titles appear on Netflix around 3 to 4 months after their theatrical release, specifically on a Thursday.

Based on that trend, I predict “Karate Kid: Legends” to arrive on Netflix sometime between late August and early September 2025. A rough estimate would be around Thursday, September 4, 2025, keeping in line with Sony’s typical release pattern.

Again, this date could change depending on the success of this standalone sequel and whether Sony wants to push for an earlier streaming debut.

So, if you’re waiting to stream the latest karate showdown from the comfort of your home, late summer to early fall is your best bet.

We’ll keep this page updated in the meantime when we get more news on streaming dates.