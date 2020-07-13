Trending

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Release date, price, system requirements and more

Microsoft's awesome flight simulator takes flight Aug. 18

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
(Image credit: Xbox)

Since the first version was released in 1982, Microsoft's Flight Simulator has been known for its realism, from the aircraft to the flight performance to the geographical world around it. Now, Microsoft is planning to release the 13th version of its sim. Here's what you need to know about Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, from the price to release date to the airplanes you'll be able to fly.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 release date

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will be released on August 18th for PCs, and will also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at launch. It will also be released for the Xbox, presumably with simpler controls, but the company has not said when this version will be released.

Microsoft Flight Simulator price

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be released in three versions: The Standard Edition will cost $59.99, and will let you fly 20 different planes, and land (and takeoff) from 30 different airports. The Deluxe Edition ($89.99) will include 25 aircraft and 35 airports, and the Premium Deluxe Edition ($119.99) will include 35 aircraft and 35 airports. 

The Standard Edition is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta), which is currently just $1/month.

All versions are currently available for preorder.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 system requirements

(Image credit: Xbox)

This is not a game for wimpy PCs. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will require, at minimum, a Windows 10 PC with either an Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor, an Nvidia GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU, 8 GB RAM, 2 GB VRAM, 150GB of hard drive space, and support for DirectX 11. 

According to Windows Central, Microsoft recommends an Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU, Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics, 4GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and a 20Mbps download speed.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 aircraft

According to Windows Central, the following aircraft will be available in Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Aircraft available in Microsoft Flight Simulator
Standard EditionDeluxe EditionPremium Deluxe Edition
Airbus A320neoXXX
Aviat Pitts Special S2SXXX
Boeing 747-8 IntercontinentalXXX
CubCrafters XCubXXX
Daher TBM 930XXX
Diamond DA62XXX
Diamond DA40 NGXXX
EXTRA 330LTXXX
Flight Design CTLSXXX
ICON A5XXX
JMB VL-3XXX
Robin CAP 10XXX
Robin DR400-100 CadetXXX
Beechcraft Bonanza G36XXX
Beechcraft King Air 350iXXX
Cessna 152XXX
Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000)XXX
Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EXXXX
Cessna Citation CJ4XXX
Zlin Savage CubXXX
Diamond DA40-TDIXX
Diamond DV20XX
Beechcraft Baron G58XX
Cessna 152 AerobatXX
Cessna 172 SkyhawkXX
Boeing 787-10 DreamlinerX
Cirrus SR22X
Pipistrel Virus SW 121X
Cessna Citation LongitudeX
Zlin Shock UltraX

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports

(Image credit: Xbox)

Standard EditionDeluxe EditionPremium Deluxe Edition
Aspen/Pikin County (USA)XXX
Bugalaga Airstrip (Indonesia)XXX
Chagual Airport (Peru)XXX
Courchevel Altiport (France)XXX
Donegal Airport (Ireland)XXX
Entebbe Int'l Airport (Uganda)XXX
Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira Int'l Airport (Portugal)XXX
Gibraltar Int'l Airport (UK)XXX
Innsbruck Airport (Austria)XXX
Los Angeles Int'l Airport (USA)XXX
Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Nepal)XXX
Nanwalek Airport (USA)XXX
John F. Kennedy Int'l Airport (USA)XXX
Orlando Int'l Airport (USA)XXX
Paris Charles de Gaulle Int'l Airport (France)XXX
Paro Int'l Airport (Bhutan)XXX
Queenstown Airport (New Zealand)XXX
Mariscal Sucre Int'l Airport (Ecuador)XXX
Rio de Janeiro-Antonio Carlos Jobim Int'l Airport (Brazil)XXX
Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (Dutch Saba)XXX
Gustaf III Airport (France)XXX
Seattle-Tacoma Int'l Airport (USA)XXX
Sedona Airport (USA)XXX
Sirena Aerodrome (Costa Rica)XXX
Stewart Airport (Canada)XXX
Sydney Airport (Australia)XXX
Telluride Regional Airport (USA)XXX
Haneda Airport (Japan)XXX
Toncontin Int'l Airport (Honduras)XXX
Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Canada)XXX
Schiphol Airport (Netherlands)XX
Cairo Int'l Airport (Egypt)XX
Cape Town Int'l Airport (South Africa)XX
O'Hare Int'l Airport (USA)XX
Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas (Spain)XX
Denver Int'l Airport (USA)X
Frankfurt Airport (Germany)X
Heathrow Airport (UK)X
San Francisco Int'l Airport (USA)X

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 map

As impressive as its aircraft modeling is, Microsoft Flight Simulator is also known for its highly accurate rendering of the Earth. The simulator relies on Microsoft's Bing Maps, and uses Microsoft's Azure AI to incorporate terrain data, foliage, as well as real-time weather for photorealistic graphics.

