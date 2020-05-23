Dell Memorial Day laptop sale takes $400 off awesome XPS 15

Dell Memorial Day deals are almost too good to be true — this weekend you can score $400 off the all-new Dell XPS 15, plus $250 off the XPS 13 2-in-1 and $1,000 off LG's 4K NanoCell sets and when you order directly through the company's website.

But that's not all. Dell's Memorial Day deals are some of the best we've seen, slashing the prices of all tiers of laptops, monitors, TVs, desktops and more. You can score hot devices for up to 50% off if you're looking in the right categories, or simply know to strike when the discounts iron is hot.

Pay attention to Dell's promotional gift cards, too. When you shop during its Memorial Day event, you could earn credit of up to $200 towards future purchases.

Best Memorial Day Dell deals

XPS laptops: up to $400 off at Dell

This weekend the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 2-in-1 and Dell XPS 15 Editor's Choice laptops are on sale for up to $30 off. XPS laptops are some of the best laptops you can get, so why not get them now for less?View Deal

Inspiron Chromebooks: up to $150 off at Dell

Inspiron Chromebooks are already some of the most affordable laptop options available, but for Memorial Day you can score one with a 10th Generation Intel processor for up to $150 off. View Deal

LG NanoCell TVs: up to $1,000 off at Dell

LG's NanoCell sets are among the best TVs you buy, and Dell has select models for up to 50% off. We haven't seen LG TV prices this low since Black Friday. View Deal