Mattress maker Tuft & Needle launches program for sleep-deprived new parents

Tuft & Needle has announced a free, six-week Sleep Ambassador Program designed to help new parents sleep better and feel more restored in the mornings. The program is centered around making specific lifestyle changes that support your slumber and comprises a Sleep Wellness Package worth $4,959.99.

Tuft & Needle is one of the best mattress brands in America and sells a range of affordable and cooling all-foam and hybrid models. The Sleep Ambassador Program is brand new for 2021 and applications are open as of now until 12 November. You don’t need to make a purchase to enter.

The program kicks off on 30 November with a sleep consultation, which forms part of the following Sleep Wellness Package:

A video consultation with a sleep expert

A Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

Premium bedding accessories

A Tuft & Needle + SNOOZ White Noise Machine

An Oura Ring personal health-tracking device

A one-year subscription to the Calm meditation app

A one-year subscription to the Storybook baby sleep app

A Tuft & Needle swag bag

A $500 babysitting stipend

As part of the program, parents are expected to post on social media about their Sleep Ambassadorship. They will also need to provide Tuft & Needle with videos about their experience, and to share sleep stats captured by the Oura ring, charting their progress over the six weeks.

To apply, you will need to fill in an application form and tell Tuft & Needle how your sleep has changed as a new parent, and why you want to join the program. You could also submit a video application.

Creating your very own sleep sanctuary

When speaking about the Sleep Ambassador Program, Jen Daly, CMO at Tuft & Needle, said: “As new parents, we agonize over designing the perfect nursery so our babies feel more tranquil… Meanwhile, we're quick to forget about our own sleep wellness.”

A recent study found that 90% of new parents are unable to get the recommended amount of sleep, losing an average around three hours a night in their first 12 months with a newborn. Less than 10% of respondents said that they were still getting seven or more hours’ sleep a night.

The Sleep Ambassador Program includes a Sleep Wellness Package centered around the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress (Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

“While the right mattress is a good starting point, unlocking better sleep doesn't stop there,” Daly continues. “Making positive habit changes and creating your own sleep sanctuary are key to getting your best night's sleep.”

Tuft & Needle is accepting applications for the Sleep Ambassador Program until November 12 2021 and new parents across the US are invited to apply online now at the brand's website. If your application is successful, you will be notified by email the week of November 19, ready to start the six-week program on November 30.

Successful participants will gain access to exclusive e-learning sleep coaching and resources, as well as a range of sleep products, including the graphite-infused Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, a popular memory foam mattress for hot sleepers.

Sleep tips for new parents

For anyone who doesn’t get into the mattress in a box maker's Sleep Ambassador Program, there are still plenty of ways to improve your slumber. Sleep hygiene is your friend here, so in addition to making the nursery a tranquil place for snoozing, make sure your bedroom is too. That includes soft lighting in the evening, keeping the room cool, dark and quiet when you’re sleeping, and trying to clear away any clutter so that it doesn’t distract you from relaxing.

Getting a comfy yet supportive bed pillow will help too – we’d recommend an adjustable one that you can add or remove filling to in order to get the ideal shape for you. They don't cost a lot but they can make a big difference to how well you snooze.

And if you don’t have the budget for bigger upgrades but could do with a tad more comfort in bed, consider using one of the best mattress toppers to breathe new life into your existing mattress. When you feel comfier and cooler, you sleep better. And the better you sleep (whenever you can get some shut-eye), the more rested you’ll feel the next day.

