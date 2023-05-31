Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could launch at Samsung Unpacked — what we know

The wait for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 line of tablets might be over soon as both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra appear to have been certified.

That’s according to Nashville Chatter (via GSMArena), which says it spotted certifications in the TUV Rheinland database with model numbers associated with the aforementioned tablets. Specifically, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has model numbers SM-X816B, SM-X810 and SM-X816N, while the Ultra’s model numbers are SM-X916B, SM-X910 and SM-X916N.

Reports suggest that the Galaxy Tab S9 line will feature a similar design to the Tab S8 series (Tab S8 pictured above). (Image credit: Future)

Interestingly enough, each tablet has three model numbers. As sibling site TechRadar reports, each tablet in the listings has a 5G model, a Wi-Fi model and a South Korean model. This is in line with the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which also feature Wi-Fi and 5G options. Another aspect that’s rolling over to the new models is 45W fast charging, according to the listings.

Various sources have reported that Samsung will hold its annual Unpacked event on July 26, where it’s expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 . If the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets mentioned in this article have indeed been certified, it’s not unreasonable to expect the new slates will also get announced at Samsung Unpacked. As for when these devices will release, reports suggest it could be in the latter half of 2023.

Outlook

As always, it’s best to take reports like these with a grain of salt. With that said, don’t be surprised if we see the next generation of Samsung tablets arrive this year. Based on what we’ve seen, the Galaxy Tab S9 series will feature a similar design to the Tab S8 slates. Rumors suggest that some Tab S9 models will feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip seen in the Galaxy S23 .

If things pan out as reported, we could be in for wall-to-wall announcements at Samsung Unpacked. Stay tuned for more updates as we hear them.