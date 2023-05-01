Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 new design just leaked and this is huge

We've been hearing for weeks that the cover display for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was going to be much bigger, and now we have a very good idea of how the final design could look.

A new set of renders form Steve H. McFly, aka @OnLeaks (opens in new tab), show a considerably larger exterior screen on Samsung's new foldable, which is set to debut as early as July. Posted on MediaPeanut.com (opens in new tab), the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display has a notch on the right side right above the dual cameras and flash, but it's still a marked improvement.

The leaker tips a 3.4-inch cover display, which would be a huge upgrade over the 1.9-inch OLED panel on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The reported dimensions are 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm unfolded, compared to 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm for the previous model, so the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be slightly thinner and shorter, despite having the same size 6.7-inch interior screen.

The exterior display on the Z Flip 4 let you do plenty of things, including check notifications, battery percentage and weather. You could also activate the camera viewfinder for taking selfies, as well as access additional widgets and set a custom background (photo or GIF). So I'll be curious to see what Samsung does with the extra real estate.

Motorola has already teased that its upcoming Motorola Razr 2023 will feature a 3.5-inch cover screen, so Samsung will certainly have some competition for best foldable phones with a flip design.

Other Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumored upgrades

(Image credit: Steven H. McFly / OnLeaks)

The MediaPeanut report also suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could feature a waterdrop-style hinge, similar to what's rumored for the the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This could help minimize the appearance of creasing on the display while also making the design more durable.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the Galaxy S23 series and a boost to UFS 4.0 storage for those models that have 256GB of capacity or more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to feature dual 12MP cameras once again, so don't expect a telephoto zoom. However, we're hoping Samsung includes larger or improved sensors for better low-light performance. And, of course, the phone will benefit from any computational photography goodness the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip provides.

We haven't heard much in terms of price for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, so for now we're assuming a similar $999 / £999 / AU$1,449 for the new model. Be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 5 page for all the latest rumors and leaks.