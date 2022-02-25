Manchester United vs Watford live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Watford live stream will see the Red Devils return to EPL action at Old Trafford after securing a draw against Atlético Madrid in their midweek Champions League tie.

Manchester United vs Watford live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester United vs Watford live stream takes place Saturday, February 26.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

It wasn’t pretty at times, but Manchester United emerged from the Metropolitano Stadium with a hard-fought draw. They will take that into the second leg against Atlético confident they can progress further in the Champions League. Attention now returns to their league form, which despite some criticism has been fairly solid recently.

The side are unbeaten in seven and most recently dispatched bitter rivals Leeds United with a 2-4 victory at Elland Road. Not bad for a team that is supposedly in crisis, according to some pundits. A bright spark in this run has been the emergence of Anthony Elanga. The young Swede scored against Leeds and Atlético and interim manager Ralf Rangnick is already touting him as a “role model” within the squad.

Rangnick will be pleased to have a mostly full strength side to choose from for the visit of Watford. But there are doubts surrounding Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani. The latter is being kept out of the side due to illness so could feature, but Cavani is struggling with a groin injury and hasn’t trained for the last couple of weeks. He almost certainly won’t make the matchday squad.

A trip to Old Trafford to face a Manchester United side building confidence is probably the last thing Roy Hodgson and Watford would want to do right now. The Hornets did manage a victory over Aston Villa last weekend, but otherwise it has been a tough few weeks for the side, with defeats to Norwich City, West Ham and Brighton.

In midweek they were soundly beaten at home by Crystal Palace. Midfielder Moussa Sissoko scored a bullet header, but otherwise the team looked devoid of attacking threat. They failed to manage more than a single shot on target. It’s worrying times for Watford fans, as right now they look like relegation favorites. A shock victory here could turn that picture on its head, but on paper that looks extremely unlikely.

Can Manchester United continue their Premier League unbeaten streak? Find out by watching a Manchester United vs Watford live stream, and we will show you how to do so below.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Watford live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream on USA and on the NBC website with a valid login. USA can be accessed through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering a three-day three trial.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream in the UK

Manchester United vs Watford kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Manchester United vs Watford) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Watford live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs Watford live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.