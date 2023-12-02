Louisville vs Florida State live stream today: How to watch 2023 ACC Championship Game online, start time, odds

If Jordan Travis was calling the shots, there's no doubt that unbeaten Florida State would be heavy favorites over Louisville in the 2023 ACC Championship Game on Saturday. However, a bad ankle injury for the Seminoles QB (and former Cardinal) means Tate Rodemaker will start in his place at Bank of America Stadium, narrowing the odds significantly.

Louisville vs Florida State is live on ABC and ESPN3 in the U.S., Sky Sports in the U.K., and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Louisville vs Florida State from anywhere with a VPN.

Louisville vs Florida State live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Louisville vs Florida State live stream takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2.

► Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 3) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 3)

• U.S. — ABC | ESPN3 (via Sling TV/Fubo)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

In fact, this encounter is beginning to look like a good matchup from the Cardinals' perspective. Rodemaker has only had one game as the Seminoles' starting QB and, understandably, it saw the team's offensive production drop from 38.8 points per game to 24.

And while the Cardinals' pass defense is humdrum, their strength is stopping the run, and Seminoles RB Trey Benson hasn't exactly been setting the world alight. He's hit the 100 rushing yards marker just once this season, which hasn't been an issue with Travis on the field but could be a big one with Rodemaker likely to require a little bit of ground assistance.

Florida State's pass defense has been fearsome, but it's not had anywhere near as much joy against RBs, and the 1,076 rushing yards that Louisville's Jawhar Jordan has put up this season speak for themselves. Expect Jack Plummer to hand it off at near-enough every opportunity.

At the time of publication, Florida State are marginal -1 point favorites according to DraftKings, which illustrates just how central Travis has been to the Seminoles' offense.

You’ll need to watch a Louisville vs Florida State live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Louisville vs Florida State live stream from anywhere

College football streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Louisville vs Florida State like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream college football from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Louisville vs Florida State live streams by country

How to watch Louisville vs Florida State live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., Louisville vs Florida State is going to be broadcast on ABC and live streamed on ESPN3.

There are several ways you can access ABC, the most obvious being to get it through one of the best TV antennas.

Alternatively, ABC is among the channel line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV is the best-value cable replacement of the lot. ESPN3 is included in the $40/month Orange plan, while ABC is only available for Sling Blue in select markets, with the package costing $45/month.

So you may prefer Fubo, which has ABC but not ESPN3. It costs $75/month for 121 channels, including all the major broadcast networks and more.

Sling TV offers access to both ABC and ESPN3, but through different plans. You'll want Sling Blue to watch ABC (in selected regions). It costs $45/month and include dozens of other great channels. Sling Orange costs $40/month and includes ESPN3. Whichever you choose, new subscribers can usually get a 50% discount on their first month!

Fubo has all of the major networks including ABC, ESPN and Fox. Who needs cable? Not FuboTV subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch Louisville vs Florida State live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have just been snapped up by Sky Sports, which is showing the Louisville vs Florida State game.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Louisville vs Florida State in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Louisville vs Florida State on ESPN channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

The streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NFL and NBA. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.