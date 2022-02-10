Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream is one of two Premier League games taking place on Thursday — and it's an important one for both sides.

Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream takes place today (Thursday, February 10).

► Time 7.45 p.m. GMT / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Foxes manager Brendan Rogers will return once again to Anfield, where he was manager from June 2012 until October 2015. He does so under some pressure and with his Leicester City side in poor form. They were dumped unceremoniously out of the FA Cup last weekend by East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest, capitulating in shocking fashion to a 4-1 defeat at the City Ground. Indeed, they have only won two of their last six matches in all competitions, with their last league victory actually coming against Liverpool on December 28.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in imperious form, unbeaten in six games, a run that includes just one draw — the 0-0 against Arsenal in the League Cup Semi-Final first leg. They saw off Cardiff City 3-1 in the FA Cup, and beat Crystal Palace by the same score in their last Premier League match.

The Reds have done all this without star names Mo Salah and Sadio Mané, who faced each other in Sunday’s African Cup of Nations final. It was Mané and his Senegal side who ended up victorious, with the Liverpool forward striking the winning penalty in the shootout. Assigned to take Egypt's fifth kick, Salah didn’t even have the chance to respond after earlier failures by his teammates. He has urged manager Jurgen Klopp to consider him for the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream, reportedly telling his boss “I’m ready.” Mané, meanwhile, is only set to fly back the day before the game and will not be in contention.

Leicester City’s Nampalys Papy Mendy was also part of that victorious Senegal side. The midfielder has only had one League Cup appearance for his club side, but is now in their Premier League squad. Defender Ryan Betrand is likely to miss the rest of the season, having undergone knee surgery, but at least James Justin and Wesley Fofana have recovered from long-standing injuries.

Liverpool enter this round of Premier League fixtures in second place, albeit 9pts behind the apparent champions-elect Manchester City. However, they will be keen to keep ahead of Chelsea, who are just one point behind, although they have played a game more.

Can the under-fire Foxes make it three wins in a row in this fixture? Find out by watching the Liverpool versus Leicester City live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.