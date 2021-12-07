PS5 restock live updates — Sony Direct, Walmart and more

As we enter the holiday season, demand for PS5 restock has reached new heights. Sony's next-gen console has been tricky to track down throughout 2021, but right now is one of the toughest times to find the PS5 in stock over the past 12 months.

That's why we're here to help with this PS5 restock live blog, bringing you up-to-the-minute restock updates and alerts across every single major retailer. The good news is the next drop of the coveted console is already confirmed.

Sony Direct will be holding an invite-only PS5 restock today (December 7) at 2 p.m. ET. Check your inbox for an invitation if you previously registered (and get registered now, if not). This could be one of the best chances to nab a console this month.

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct PS5: $499 at Sony Direct

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.



PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Fear not if you don't get an invite, or are ultimately unsuccessful during this Sony Direct PS5 restock. Walmart will also be holding a PS5 restock this week. This drop will be exclusively for Walmart Plus members and is set to begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8.

We'll be using this live blog to bring you all the PS5 restock updates you need as we rapidly approach the holidays. We'll also bring you some of the best PS5 deals, for those lucky enough to already own a PS5 console.

Don't forget to also bookmark our PS5 restock hub, which contains plenty of advice and useful tips to help you beat the competition and secure a console before the end of the year.