PS5 restock live updates — Sony Direct, Walmart and more

By Rory Mellon published
As we enter the holiday season, demand for PS5 restock has reached new heights. Sony's next-gen console has been tricky to track down throughout 2021, but right now is one of the toughest times to find the PS5 in stock over the past 12 months.
That's why we're here to help with this PS5 restock live blog, bringing you up-to-the-minute restock updates and alerts across every single major retailer. The good news is the next drop of the coveted console is already confirmed.
Sony Direct will be holding an invite-only PS5 restock today (December 7) at 2 p.m. ET. Check your inbox for an invitation if you previously registered (and get registered now, if not). This could be one of the best chances to nab a console this month.
PS5: $499 at Sony Direct
The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.
PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct
The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.
Fear not if you don't get an invite, or are ultimately unsuccessful during this Sony Direct PS5 restock. Walmart will also be holding a PS5 restock this week. This drop will be exclusively for Walmart Plus members and is set to begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8.
We'll be using this live blog to bring you all the PS5 restock updates you need as we rapidly approach the holidays. We'll also bring you some of the best PS5 deals, for those lucky enough to already own a PS5 console.
PS5 restock tracker — stores to check
- Walmart: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock November 29)
- Best Buy: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock December 6)
- GameStop: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock November 29)
- Amazon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock November 27)
- Dell: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock August 25)
- Target: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock December 2)
- Sony: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock November 22)
- Newegg: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock April 29)
- Kohl's: PS5 (last restock April 21)
- Adorama: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition | Bundles
- Costco: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock November 30)
- Antonline: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock December 3)
- Sam's Club: PS5 (last restock November 20)
- Verizon: PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition (last restock November 17)
The next PS5 restock has been confirmed. Sony Direct sat out both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the retailer's unusually lengthy PS5 restock drought is about to end as Sony Direct will be holding a PS5 restock at 2 p.m. ET today (December 7).
Once the restock has begun you will be able to join the virtual queue to get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link. This is an invite-only drop so you will need an invitation (delivered via email). If you'd not signed up to receive them, get registered now to be ready for future drops.
Previous Sony Direct invite-only restocks have been followed by an open drop, usually at around 7 p.m. ET, but that's not guaranteed today. Some past Sony Direct PS5 restocks have been exclusively for invitation holders only. We'll update once we know more.
