Obi Wan teaser just dropped for Disney Plus Day — and we’re even more excited

There are few Disney Plus projects as exciting as the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi TV show, due to arrive on the streaming service sometime next year. And thanks to Disney Plus Day, we’ve got our first official look at what the show involves.

The teaser is only a minute and 16 seconds long, and features concept imagery plus director Deborah Chow and Obi Wan himself — AKA Ewan McGregor. And that’s enough to get fans hyped for the series.

The video is available to watch over on Disney Plus , but hasn’t been officially uploaded to sites like YouTube just yet. The unofficial uploads that popped up in the meantime have already been blocked for copyright reasons.

Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi has been a long time coming, and was originally rumored to be released as a feature film. However, Disney's decision to back-pedal on theatrical releases after Solo’s commercial failure meant that didn’t happen.

It wasn’t until 2019, during the D23 event, that we got confirmation that Ewan McGregor was returning, and that Obi Wan was heading to Disney Plus.

But while we haven't yet seen any actual footage of the show, the concept art does reveal a few things about the upcoming series. The first is that Darth Vader will appear, and that both he and Obi Wan will have some sort of rematch. Likewise, it confirms once and for all that Hayden Christensen’s involvement will see him suit up as Vader, rather than simply playing Anakin in some sort of flashback.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The art also showcases at least one member of the Inquisition, a death squad of force sensitives and dark Jedi tasked with hunting down the remaining Jedi. On top of this, the inclusion of several different worlds, including one suspiciously Rebel-looking base, confirms that the action won’t be restricted to Tatooine.

My guess? An inquisitor comes to Tatooine, which threatens the safety of young Luke Skywalker, and Obi Wan ends up on the run to lead the Empire away and keep him safe. Obviously that would also put him on Vader’s radar, leading to their penultimate confrontation.

Honestly, I'm desperate to see more. Here’s hoping we don’t have to wait too long for a proper trailer to arrive.

Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi is, according to Disney Plus, set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith (and nine years before A New Hope). The series will consist of six episodes, and will air on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.