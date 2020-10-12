Killer Prime Day Deal: Echo Dot is just $19 right now

Some of the best Prime Day deals can be had on Amazon’s own devices, such as the wide range of Amazon Echo smart speakers.

Case in point: the third-generation Echo Dot is on sale for $18 on Amazon, which is a big 60% savings off its original price.

Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $18.99 @ Amazon

The third-generation Echo Dot is now less than half-price, delivering Alexa and good sound quality in a compact design.

The Echo Dot is one of our favorite Amazon devices and is a worthy entry on our best smart speakers list. It’s small size and circular shape is rather unobtrusive, but it still manages to impress us with its audio capabilities.

As with other Echo speakers, the Echo Dot lets you use Alexa to play music, read the news, get questions answered and control smart home devices, including smart thermostats, smart lights and smart locks.

In its third iteration, the Echo Dot has dropped the plastic design of its predecessors and gone for a cloth-swaddled aesthetic, which is rather attractive and makes it look more like a nice home decoration than a tech-filled hockey puck.

The third-gen Echo Dot is available in three colors — charcoal, heather gray and sandstone white — all of which are rather pleasing to the eye.

For a mere $18 the Echo Dot 3rd gen is a very compelling impulse purchase, especially if you want to access Alexa in your home. So this is one deal we can very much recommend.