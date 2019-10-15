Killer Deal: Get the New Pixel 4 with a $150 Gift Card

The new Google Pixel 4 just made its debut a few hours ago and already we've spotted a killer preorder deal.

For a limited time, preorder a Google Pixel 4 or Google Pixel 4 XL at Best Buy and get a free $150 Best Buy gift card. It's the best Pixel 4 preorder deal of the moment. There is a catch, however. You must buy the phone from Best Buy and activate it on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint during checkout. Still, it's an excellent offers and a sneak peek at the type of Best Buy Black Friday deals we can expect this holiday season.

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL: $150 gift card w/ preorder

Best Buy is offering two Pixel 4 preorder deals right off the bat. Preorder the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and activate your phone via checkout to get a $150 Best Buy GC. Or buy them unlocked (no activation required) and get a $100 gift card. View Deal

Alternatively, if you don't want to activate your phone just yet, Best Buy has a deal in store for you too. Preorder an Unlocked Google Pixel 4 or Google Pixel 4 XL and get a $100 Best Buy gift card. This is your best option if you don't want to commit to a carrier right off the bat.

The 5.7-inch Pixel 4 starts at $799 (64GB), whereas the 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL (64GB) starts at $899. Upgrading to the 128GB model adds another $100.

Both the full-HD+ OLED panel in the Pixel 4 as well as the quad-HD+ panel in the Pixel 4 XL pack 90Hz refresh rates for super smooth animations and scrolling. However, aside from screen and battery size, both handsets are essentially the same. They each pack dual cameras on the back and both support new features like face unlock, which is Google's take on Apple's Face ID.

Make sure to check out our guide on how to preorder the Google Pixel 4 on other carriers and networks.