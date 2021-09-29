Jaguars vs Bengals live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football

The Jaguars vs Bengals live stream has one team looking to continue a dominant offensive connection while another is simply looking to establish one in this NFL live stream.

Jaguars vs Bengals channel, start time The Jaguars vs Bengals live stream is Thursday, September 30th

> Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST.

• U.S. — Watch NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

When the Bengals (2-1) drafted Joe Burrow’s college teammate, Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth pick in April’s NFL draft, even the most optimistic Bengals fan couldn’t have imagined that their connection was going to be this productive. Three games into their first season as pros and they have connected for four touchdowns and at least one touchdown in each of their first three games together.

Burrow and Chase are just two of the standouts for Cincinnati this season. Running back Joe Mixon’s 286 rushing yards has him ranked as the NFL’s second leading rusher only behind the Titans' Derrick Henry. Also, Bengals' linebacker Logan Wilson’s three interceptions has him tied with Cowboys’ corner Trevon Diggs for most in the league.

In Jacksonville, the (0-3) Jaguars haven’t started the Meyer-Lawrence era off on the right foot. They’re scoring the sixth fewest points in the NFL (17.7) and allowing the fifth most points (30.3ppg). Through three starts this season, Lawrence has post a 60.3 passer rating which is second worst only to the Jets’ Zach Wilson this year. Wilson and Lawrence are also tied for most interceptions in the league with seven.

Things were actually looking up for Jacksonville last Sunday against the Cardinals. The Jags miraculously returned a missed field goal attempt by the Cardinals 109 yards for a touchdown just before the half, then scored on a James Robinson touchdown run that gave them a 19-10 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals responded with two touchdowns in the final 1:21 of the third. James Connor ran a touchdown in to make it 19-17, then Byron Murphy recorded his second interception on the day when Lawrence rushed a throw off his back foot on a flea-flicker that Murphy picked off and returned for a touchdown. Jags went on to lose, 31-19.

The Bengals host the Jaguars as 7.5-point favorites. The over/under is 46.

How to watch Jaguars vs Bengals live streams from anywhere

Jaguars vs Bengals live streams in the US

In the US, the Jaguars vs Bengals live stream will be broadcast at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT today (Thursday, Sept. 30) on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is a part of NFL Sunday Ticket this week, which has no extra games aside from this one this week.

Jaguars vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Jaguars vs Bengals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Jaguars vs Bengals live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Friday morning on Sky Sports Main Event.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Jaguars vs Bengals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jaguars vs Bengals live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.